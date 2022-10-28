Micheál Martin noncommittal on timeline for Bertie Ahern to rejoin Fianna Fáil as he hails predecessor’s North role

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin was noncommittal about a timeline for the readmission of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern to the Fianna Fáil party.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Martin praised the role of the former Dublin TD in the Northern Ireland peace process but insisted the issue of his readmittance to the party he led for almost two decades would be resolved in its own time.

"Now that we are talking about Northern Ireland - Bertie Ahern has made an extraordinary contribution to peace on this island. I think we all acknowledge that," Mr Martin said.

"We remain in regular contact and he has provided from time to time his own views in respect of Northern Ireland. He keeps involved and is engaged with various organisations."

The Taoiseach refused to be drawn on any specific timeline for Mr Ahern rejoining the party.

"But that (Fianna Fáil readmittance) is something we can work out in the fullness of time."

There have been mounting calls within the Fianna Fáil organisation and its Parliamentary Party for Mr Ahern to be readmitted before next year's celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Ahern was instrumental in hammering out the historic agreement along with Prime Minister Tony Blair, David Trimble, John Hume and US President Bill Clinton.

The former Taoiseach resigned from Fianna Fáil in 2012 in the wake of the report by the Mahon Tribunal and revelations about his personal finances.

Discussions at the Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party meeting last September were dominated by the issue of Mr Ahern's return.

Fianna Fáil backbench TD John Lahart said Ireland does not have "a cancel culture."

He said talks about Mr Ahern returning to the party "was specifically in the context of the value (and) experience that he brings" and against the backdrop of the looming 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

Mr Martin also insisted there was still time to pause before a Stormont election and prioritise high-powered UK-EU talks to resolve outstanding Northern Ireland Protocol issues and get the Stormont Assembly and Executive back operating.

Mr Martin also stressed that he is convinced new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants a negotiated settlement to the longstanding London-Brussels row that has paralysed the Northern Ireland institutions and left next year's 25th anniversary celebrations of the Good Friday Agreement in severe doubt.

But the Fianna Fáil leader admitted it was "regrettable" that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had frustrated the re-launch of the NI Executive and Stormont Assembly over the NI Protocol.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was "extremely disappointed" that the Stormont Executive could not be formed by the legal deadline and said the people of Northern Ireland deserve a functioning Executive.

He said he has "a legal duty to act" - though he has not, at yet, confirmed a date for fresh North Ireland Assembly elections.

A possible election date of December 15 has been reported.

However, Mr Martin said there was still an opportunity to tackle the issues involved.

"The key issue now is the restoration of the (Northern Ireland) Executive and the Assembly. In our view, that remains the priority for all the political parties in the north," he said.

"The Good Friday Agreement is there in terms of the framework and both governments will operate within the framework of the GFA. That does involve consultation between the Irish Government and the British Government if there is any prolonged period of direct rule or no devolution, so to speak."

"Fundamentally, it is the restoration of the Executive and the institutions that matters the most in the immediate sense."

"We will all work within the framework of the agreement."

Mr Martin was speaking in Cork as he opened a mixed tenure housing scheme at Lancaster Gate operated by Clúid Housing, which offers 88 apartments, 73 of which are cost rental homes available at a minimum of 25pc below market rates. Monthly rents for the Lancaster Gate are 45pc below local market rates.

The Taoiseach said the Government do not want to get ahead of developments with the Northern Ireland Office.

"I don't want to preempt an announcement (by Mr Heaton-Harris) which I understand will happen shortly in respect of the next steps. I met with all the parties in the north last Monday week and there is no great desire for an election."

"I think it is regrettable that the DUP did not take their seats in the Assembly and did not facilitate the formation of an Executive."

"In my view we should see if we can we take the opportunity to pause, to see whether we can get the institutions back and, in parallel with that, have substantive negotiations between the UK Government and the European Union."

"The law does provide for an election, I will acknowledge that."

Mr Martin warned that, in the heat of a contested election, negotiation positions can harden and it can be much more challenging to hammer out agreements.

"We know what elections can do - they can lead to further polarisation. There is an obligation on everybody not to allow that to happen."

"To think of the overall objective of making sure we can get an agreement between the EU and the UK Government - I genuinely believe there is a desire on behalf of the UK Government and the Prime Minister (Rishi Sunak) following my conversation with him this week."

"He would prefer a negotiated resolution of issues pertaining to the protocol - we need to keep our eye on that."

"I think that would be the key objective in the short term - can we get substantive talks going that would lead to a resolution of protocol issues."