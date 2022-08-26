Micheál Martin is facing backlash for backing Robert Troy in row as TDs question judgment

Taoiseach Micheál Martin faces a Fianna Fáil backlash over his failure to deal more decisively with the case of embattled former junior minister Robert Troy.

Many Fianna Fáil backbenchers are dismayed at the way the matter was allowed to drag on for almost two weeks, causing serious reputational damage to the lead party of Government amid the housing and economic crises.

They contrasted this with the way in which Mr Martin swiftly put an end to the Cabinet careers of two of his party’s ministers, Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary, in the early days of the Coalition in autumn 2020.

Now Mr Calleary a former party deputy leader, government chief whip and agriculture minister, is among those tipped to fill the vacancy caused by Mr Troy’s abrupt departure on Wednesday.

Others being speculated on to replace the former junior business minister are relative newcomers James Lawless of Kildare North, and Niamh Smyth of Cavan-Monaghan.

The fallout from Mr Troy’s forced resignation continued to build yesterday within Fianna Fáil.

There was some residual personal sympathy for Mr Troy, who eventually quit following considerable gaps in his returns to the register of members’ interests at Leinster House relating to many of the 11 properties the Westmeath TD owns.

“This is definitely bad news for Micheál Martin. He nailed his colours solidly to the ‘Troy mast’ – and then that boat sank. It definitely does call into question his judgment, especially given the speed with which he despatched Cowen and Calleary,” one Fianna Fáil TD told the Irish Independent.

Two other party TDs also stressed the contrast between Mr Troy’s treatment and the treatment given to Mr Cowen and Mr Calleary two years ago.

“If the leader was to be consistent, he would have moved on Robert Troy much sooner. As it was he was still supporting him hours up to his resignation announcement, which had to happen,” one TD said.

“The annoying thing is that it revives old and inaccurate images of Fianna Fáil, ‘the builders’ party’.”

All TDs who spoke to the Irish Independent on the matter insisted it had implications for Mr Martin’s future as party leader. But they did not believe any move against him was imminent, saying instead it was more likely to happen in the new year.

“For a putsch to happen you need a putsch leader and right now we don’t have one. But that could change very quickly given the right circumstances,” one TD said.

For the TDs who spoke on condition of anonymity, there were still doubts about a smooth transition in the historic Taoiseach and Tánaiste job switch due for December 15, which needs the votes of TDs in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

But there was a sense that after an accompanying Government reshuffle, those passed over would focus on the party’s continued poor poll rankings.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar’s steadfast support for Mr Troy was put down to obligations raised by Mr Martin’s support throughout a garda investigation over leaking official documents. This was compounded by his need of Fianna Fáil support to again become Taoiseach, according to sources at Leinster House.

The Taoiseach has signalled he will take some days to consider the replacement for Mr Troy. Unlike a senior ministerial appointment, which requires a Dáil vote, a junior appointment can be done by the Cabinet and the focus is now on next Wednesday’s meeting of ministers.

Many at Leinster House say Mr Calleary, from Mayo, appears the most likely to be appointed at this stage.

Having first been overlooked by the Taoiseach for full cabinet rank in June 2020, Mr Calleary was later appointed agriculture minister, only to lose that post soon after in the wake of the Golfgate controversy at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The choice rests entirely with Mr Martin, who must consider ability, gender, geography and shoring up party votes.

Others in Fianna Fáil see a strong case for Mr Lawless, a qualified barrister with a deep knowledge of new media technology and its governance. He has previously been the focus of speculation for high office.

Ms Smyth is also the focus of rumours. Like Mr Lawless, she has been a TD since 2016, and has impressed in contributions on the arts and education. On top of that, women remain scarce in Government.