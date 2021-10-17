| 13.5°C Dublin

exclusive Micheál Martin interview: Reflecting on a year in office, ruthlessness in politics and 'not being out of the woods yet'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin reflects on a year in office dominated by Covid, Brexit and housing woes

Taoiseach Micheal Martin pictured in the Taoiseach's office in Government buildings Expand

Taoiseach Micheal Martin pictured in the Taoiseach's office in Government buildings

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

Micheál Martin’s happiest moment as Taoiseach came in the summer, he says, in his home county. He stole a “magic” moment over a pint of Murphy’s with friends on one of Cork’s most remote peninsulas and allowed himself to feel the country was coming out of the pandemic. But as numbers turn, he is pictured on the front page of today’s newspaper, looking deadly serious.

Eleven months ago, there was another page-one photo, with an upbeat pose. Above it, his quote read: “We get it. People are tired. They want a meaningful Christmas.” Afterwards, relaxing the restrictions proved to be a misjudgment, for which he was widely criticised.

Today, another Christmas approaches and big decisions loom.

