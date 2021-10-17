Micheál Martin’s happiest moment as Taoiseach came in the summer, he says, in his home county. He stole a “magic” moment over a pint of Murphy’s with friends on one of Cork’s most remote peninsulas and allowed himself to feel the country was coming out of the pandemic. But as numbers turn, he is pictured on the front page of today’s newspaper, looking deadly serious.

Eleven months ago, there was another page-one photo, with an upbeat pose. Above it, his quote read: “We get it. People are tired. They want a meaningful Christmas.” Afterwards, relaxing the restrictions proved to be a misjudgment, for which he was widely criticised.

Today, another Christmas approaches and big decisions loom.

Sunday Independent: It’s a bit of a thankless job, isn’t it? I was looking at the Twitter feed after the Budget — it’s constant criticism.

Micheál Martin: Yeah, I had a young Trinity student in with me last week for an initiative where they take over the job as the Taoiseach, Mairéad Butler, and she was in my seat [the ‘takeover’ was for International Day of the Girl on October 11]. We had a wonderful discussion. At the end of the day I said, ‘You should get into politics’. But I told her it’s a tough life. A hard life. You can shape and influence and it’s an interesting life, but you have to be a certain type of person to get involved.

SI: What kind of person?

MM: You need to be able to develop a capacity to withstand the criticism.

SI: A thick skin?

MM: Yes. And be responsive to criticism too. If you’re too thick-skinned, that’s also a problem. Even getting angry about criticism is no harm. Because you say, ‘I am going to prove them wrong’. The big threat to people getting involved in politics is online, and I think the type of bile, hate and hostility that prevails there could become a major impediment to people getting involved. Especially women. But politics is tough. There’s no point pretending it’s not.

These are long days. There are pressures in every part of the day. I find it OK. But I don’t want a young person thinking it’s all razzle-dazzle.

SI: Do you ever feel, no matter what you do, it’s never enough?

MM: I always try to put myself in the position of the person criticising me. The criticism I take more of is from people on the ground, who have had the experiences. You have to listen. But other criticism is just ‘propaganda’. Opposition parties might criticise you because they feel they have to. It may not be as insightful. I brush that off more easily. Whereas, if I said to someone in education, ‘We’ve provided 1,000 special needs assistants’, and they say, ‘It doesn’t work for me’ and explain their circumstances, then you have to think about that. And I do get angry with the system sometimes.

SI: How has politics changed since you got into it? And also, how has politics changed you as a person?

MM: It’s much more rapid now, in terms of media and online. With email and texts it has become 24/7. For public representatives in general. And that is why it’s pressurising. When I was a councillor, I would write a letter to the city manager and you would probably get their letter back in a few days. And that would be an acknowledgement. Then you would get a more substantive letter later. It could be a three-week affair [laughs]. Now emails come in at 10 o’clock at night and they kind of want an answer by 11 o’clock at night.

SI: So you’re never off?

MM: You are never off. But there are positives to that. You get alerted to issues earlier. You can nip them in the bud.

SI: Do you look at Twitter?

MM: Yes — for breaking stories and interesting articles.

SI: Do you read emails or check in the middle of the night?

MM: Not at all. I watch my sleep pattern. Six hours a night.

SI: Has politics got more ruthless?

MM: It’s online I worry about. There is more ruthlessness there. This whole business of trying to ‘trend’ someone negatively — the campaigns are orchestrated to ‘get’ somebody.

SI: We’ve seen that in the case of yourself and Leo Varadkar. People look for three words that stick?

MM: Correct. Yes. That is exactly it. And it is a very sinister development in politics. I just wonder, what is behind it? Why that hostility? I see the same applied to Leo. In advance of stories breaking, people are breaking the ground for the story before it’s broken. But I think we need to stand back from it, too. I steel myself in terms of online. And I would advise people to get off it for more time than they are on it.

SI: How has politics changed you?

MM: [Laughs] How long have you got? That’s for other people to judge. Experience gives you better judgment. I don’t panic as much about issues. I take the longer view. Your judgment improves and you learn lessons from experience.

I think the only way it has changed me in a personal way is that you don’t get the time to do the things that you might wish to have done.

SI: With your family?

MM: Yes, and sport and reading and writing. As I get older, I try to carve out space to read. Before I ever got into politics, writing was something I was interested in but I never did it in the end. So these are things that got squeezed out along the way. You would also love to be able to go and meet your friends and have a good ol’ session somewhere. But at the moment that’s kind of not on.

SI: You say you’d like to have been a writer?

MM: In an earlier life, at school. But the way my life went, I went towards history. But I maintain an interest and I would be very interested in writers.

SI: I hope you are keeping a diary.

MM: I’m not. Everyone says that to me, but I don’t have time. I probably should.

SI: What book is on your bedside table?

MM: The Magician, by Colm Tóibín. It’s compelling and beautifully written. When I get home I try to read 20 pages each night.

SI: Do you ever get anxiety over your decisions?

MM: No. My temperament is OK that way. I actually [laughs]… this is an awful thing to say… I enjoy politics and the engagement. Of course, you get angry and you have all the emotions everyone else has, but once I make a decision, I’m comfortable with it.

SI: Last year, Ireland emerged from a six-week lockdown with Europe’s lowest infection rate. Then we celebrated Christmas and ended up with the world’s highest rate of Covid. What lessons have you learned?

MM: The obvious lesson is that Covid has many twists and turns. We have to respect it. But the big difference this year is the vaccines. It has transformed the context by which we will make our decisions. There are niggling factors. Ireland has an indoors climate at winter and that has been more of a factor in the last week or two.

SI: Are you worried about the double whammy of Covid and flu this winter?

MM: We are worried about the impact that the winter could have on hospitals. Last year we were insulated from the flu because of lockdowns. Now the medical experts are predicting a range of respiratory illnesses on top of Covid this winter. So we have concerns about that. But we are in a stronger position this winter because of vaccinations.

SI: Nphet will give their briefing to you on Monday.

MM: A lot of issues are on the table. The vaccination certs — I am not going to pre-empt the Government’s decision but they have proven effective. However, people need to adhere to them. Various sectors must ensure they check people. The evidence is: over 70pc of people in ICU are not vaccinated.

SI: What would you say to people this weekend who haven’t been vaccinated?

MM: I don’t believe in hectoring or lecturing. But I would say, ‘Think of those next to you’. It’s not just about you. It’s about protecting your loved ones — and society. We have also learned thousands have not got the second dose. It could be complacency, it could be people feeling the first dose will do.

SI: What would you say to people who would leave home with cold-like symptoms? Prof Philip Nolan said it should be seen the same as drink-driving.

MM: I wouldn’t use that language. I don’t think anyone goes out to be reckless. But I do take his point. And I would advise people, if you have a cold, or are sniffing or coughing, stay at home.

SI: Obviously we have to wait for the Nphet briefing, but what sectors will be the first hit with restrictions?

MM: We are not talking about restrictions. No decisions have been made. We have to assess the situation and the booster roll-out. I would like to see that expanded to other age groups and also healthcare workers. The booster is an important weapon and a strong line of defence for us going into the winter.

SI: America and the big multinational corporations are waiting until January to reopen their offices fully. Is it poss-ible we will follow suit?

MM: To be fair, most offices are staggering their return. When we spoke to them ahead of the last reopening, they all indicated it will be a staggered response to Christmas — and beyond.

SI: It’s only nine weeks to Christmas and I know you have to wait and see what Nphet will say tomorrow, but a lot of people are already planning for Christmas. Can you rule out closing the pubs again and restricting people coming home?

MM: We are not restricting people coming home. In fact, we are saying anyone who is vaccinated and/or has a PCR test can come into the country. That is one of the reasons Bloomberg has us at number one — as the most resilient country in the world. Their metrics are a combination of how much you have opened and vaccinations. So we don’t envision that happening because we have over 90pc of people vaccinated. It is a completely different situation to last year. We don’t want to go back and we are not contemplating going backwards. The only issue facing us now is going forward and that is a decision that we will make on the advice we receive from Nphet.

SI: OK. A lot of people are afraid we will go backwards.

MM: No, that is not our intention. But the vaccine has twists and turns. That’s the only caveat.

SI: In relation to rising Covid numbers, what is your biggest fear?

MM: Our biggest fear is the impact on the health service and hospitals. People working in the health service and hospitals have gone through a terrible year and a half. Many may not have realised the real impact this has had on front- line workers. They have weathered it but this winter could be a tough winter for the health service. The numbers attending now are higher than even in 2019 and pre-pandemic figures. Some could be due to delayed presentations. There has been a build-up of issues and it’s manifesting in higher attendances. That is our biggest concern.

SI: How do you reconcile the fact that almost 100,000 people are at home on the PUP payment when every street in Ireland has notices in shop windows crying out for staff?

MM: There has been a dramatic decline in people on the PUP [from 400,000 in February]. There is also more engagement with those on PUP to say, ‘Are you looking for work?’, and to tell them, ‘We’ve alternative work available’. So I anticipate those numbers will come down further.

SI: Have you factored rising Covid numbers into the Budget? Do you anticipate having to do pay deals to keep businesses closed?

MM: We have a contingency plan. We have billions set aside in case something goes wrong in relation to Covid. We are providing for the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme [EWSS] up until April — €1.4bn has been set aside.

SI: What’s your take on the economy now?

MM: We are actually in a relatively good space and we will continue to grow next year. Our economic recovery plan is focused on the green dimension which will create a lot of jobs. We really want to set offshore wind off. We have a marine planning bill that will streamline the system. And that tells investors: Ireland is getting its act together on offshore wind. So I can see a lot of development in our coastal areas in the offshore wind space. Elsewhere since the summer we have completed the National Development Plan, Housing for All, the Budget and the climate plan and we landed the corporation tax issue skilfully.

SI: So what is the biggest threat to the Irish economy?

MM: Brexit remains a threat. I have a lingering concern about what impact it will have on the British economy, as our closest neighbour. Inflation is an immediate threat. I hope it will ease by early next year. The ECB believes it is temporary. We are also concerned about increases in energy prices. We took measures in the Budget to try and deal with fuel poverty but we are concerned.

SI: We are the 13th most expensive country in the world — ahead of France, Sweden and Hong Kong. Do you think a fiver matters here or there when you give it away in the Budget?

MM: It is not huge. I acknowledge that. But it does help. If you do something every year, it keeps people in a more reasonable position. But the bigger things in the Budget is the investment we made in education, especially special needs. Over 1,100 special needs assistants. Sometimes those kind of stories don’t make headlines.

SI: Tell me one thing Sinn Féin are doing right that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael can learn from?

MM: Sinn Féin have taken a particular tack — full-on opposition. Everything is wrong. I was very disappointed during Covid. I think they exploited the situation. It was very opportunistic and cynical. Even in the Budget, SF went on a rant. They are sloganeering too much.

Now, they have military discipline in their parliamentary party. There is no leaks [laughs]. I don’t know, though. They don’t seem to tolerate dissent. You never hear of them having different perspectives. And I know it would make for an easier life if you didn’t have people having a go at you all the time within the parliamentary party but it is also a healthy sign. We tolerate different views.

SI: Has anything changed to make it easier to go into coalition with Sinn Féin?

MM: Their policies have become more extreme. The biggest problem Sinn Féin have is that they don’t ‘get’ enterprise or jobs. They would tax the living daylights out of SMEs. God help anyone who is creating jobs in this country: Sinn Féin’s budget would kill them.

SI: What is your definition of a ­housing crisis?

MM: To me, a crisis embraces all of society. When I grew up you could aspire to owning a house. That’s challenging now. It’s our job to change that. We have to change the paradigm to housing in this country.

SI: But in 50 years, successive governments have failed to fix housing. Why? We have lots of land. As Colm McCarthy says, ‘We are not Manhattan’.

MM: Colm is right. And I have created a unit in here to make sure Housing for All is implemented. We have asked the AG to do what might usually take two or three years to do in just one year — a complete overhaul of our planning system. That work has started. But ultimately the tax on hoarding land that’s zoned could be our strongest weapon. That could produce up to 250,000 houses.

SI: Sinn Féin tell voters you want to maintain the status quo?

MM: But we are far more radical than Sinn Féin. There is nothing in the Sinn Féin document. Go and read it some time. They don’t believe people should own their homes. And they throw figures out. They say, ‘We should build 20,000 next year.’ Well, actually 10,000 will be very hard to do next year, but we have set ourselves that target.

SI: Do you regret closing construction?

MM: We had to get on top of the ­virus, but it did set us back and I do reflect on that.

SI: Do you want house prices to fall?

MM: I would prefer if house prices fell. It is only a fool’s paradise. When you sell, you have to go somewhere else

SI: Are we at the start of a bubble?

MM: No, I don’t think so. We don’t have enough supply. And because of that — and huge savings built up — we are getting an inflationary spike, which is a real concern.

SI: You own four different properties – including your home, constituency office and two holiday homes [one is jointly-owned as part of an inheritance]. What do you say to voters who wonder if you are really in touch with them in a housing crisis, while having four properties?

MM: There is an element of perspective to that report [Irish Independent Political Rich List]. My father and mother would have bought a house way back. I don’t use that. My other siblings use that. I have no interest in that. It turns up because of inheritance and I have a 25pc or 20pc share in it. But I have no interest in it. And that’s just one example. But it gets presented in a certain way. And then in terms of my own house, it’s an average house. We bought that for €50,000.

SI: But two holiday homes?

MM: But we don’t have two holiday homes. I have given you the context to the first. In Courtmacsherry we have [a property] and that is something we took a decision on a long time ago. And that goes back to your earlier point: it’s not a financial decision. There is still a big mortgage on it. We loved the place. Mary’s family are from there. I always thought I would retire there. But then Mary, one day, said: ‘It could be too late when you retire. Who knows what will happen?’ So we just said we would put roots down there. And we didn’t go abroad for 10 years. These are decisions you make. We have never monetised anything to do with property. Ever. We have never rented anything out. These were just decisions we took in life and I am glad we took them.

SI: You were in the top 10 of the Irish Independent Political Rich List?

MM: That is because of the pension. But that’s a bit of a misnomer. I can’t reach into anywhere and find €2m. What people do is that they make a calculation on your pension and they say, ‘You are worth €3m’, and then you are called a millionaire, but you can’t go into a bank and draw the money down. But, look — I get it. We are on good pensions. And that is something that is within the state system. I accept that and it is a fair point.

SI: How did you feel when you saw that figure [€3.2m] beside your name?

MM: The problem is that some people might think I have that kind of money, and I don’t. Anyone who gets into politics for money won’t go far. They will be found out. Most people I know are in politics to try to help.

SI: Finally, then, is it worth it? You have wanted this job all your life.

MM: Well, I didn’t really — but it’s what you’re there for. As Jack Lynch once said, ‘There will always be challenges, there will always be problems’. These last two years it just happened to have been a once-in-a-century event. You have to keep your head and work with others in a team-based approach. But we are not out of the woods yet.