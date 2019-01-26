Micheal Martin facing scrutiny as Fianna Fáil's popularity plummets in opinion poll

Micheal Martin’s leadership of Fianna Fáil will come under intense scrutiny as the party’s popularity plummets in the latest national opinion poll.

Micheal Martin’s leadership of Fianna Fáil will come under intense scrutiny as the party’s popularity plummets in the latest national opinion poll.

Fianna Fáil (22pc) is down a significant five points since the last poll in November and the party now trails Fine Gael (32pc) by 10 percentage points.

The widening gap between the two main parties follows Mr Martin’s decision to extend the confidence and supply agreement in December.

The move sparked tensions within Fianna Fáil with a number of senior figures believing the party should not have signed up for an extension of the agreement which underpins the Government.

Fine Gael is 10 points ahead of Fianna Fáil but it has dropped two points since the last survey. Sinn Féin remains unchanged at 13pc in the poll which was taken between January 17 and 24.

The only major gains were made by Independents who are up four points to 14pc.

The Labour Party (6pc), The Independent Alliance (5pc), The Green Party (3pc) and Social Democrats (2pc) remain unchanged since the last Sunday Business Post/Red C opinion poll.

Solidarity-People Before Profit, which registered no support in the last poll, is at 2pc.

Online Editors