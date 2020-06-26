Micheál Martin elected Taoiseach after parties vote Yes for historic coalition

Taoiseach in waiting: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin looks pleased after the vote by the party membership to approve the deal. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been elected Taoiseach by the Dáil to lead a historic coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Ninety-three TDs voted in his favour, 63 were against and three TDs abstained.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl confirmed Mr Martin has been nominated by the Dáil to be Taosieach.

He will be appointed by President Michael D Higgins later today.

Michael Lowry, Marian Harkin, Michael McNamara and Noel Grealish were among several Independent TDs that voted for Mr Martin.

Despite fears they would not back the deal, more than two-thirds of the Green Party membership voted in favour of entering government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The two Civil War parties also put aside a century-old rivalry to support a deal in which the country's two biggest political parties will share power for the first time in the history of State.

Read More

Mr Martin will now finally become leader of the country after a more than three-decade career in politics.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will have to relinquish power to his government partner after his three-year term in the Taoiseach's office.

Due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, TDs from the three parties will gather in the National Convention Centre on Dublin's Dockland to elect Mr Martin as Taoiseach. He will hold the office for the next two-and-a-half years before handing over control to Mr Varadkar.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will serve as Climate Action and Transport Minister.

The Programme for Government has a strong focus on climate action including a commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 7pc a year on average over the next 10 years. There is also a commitment to ban the importation of fracked gas.

Last night, the leaders were still signing off on a reconfiguration of cabinet portfolios ahead of today's vote.

Fine Gael sources said they expected the party to retain the Department of Agriculture along with the Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Justice portfolios.

This would mean Fianna Fáil ministers in the Public Expenditure, Housing, and Health briefs. A senior source said the Education and Social Protection briefs were "still up in the air". Fianna Fáil was also pushing for a new cabinet-level standalone Minister for Defence.

While the Greens will oversee a new Department for Climate Action and Transport, the other parties will appoint a super junior minister responsible for roads. Senior ministers will be announced today and ministers of state will be appointed on Tuesday.

Mr Martin confirmed that as Taoiseach he would nominate an Attorney General to serve for the next two-and-a-half years after which Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will have the option to nominate a new AG when the Taoiseach's office rotates.

Mr Martin said that "ability and geography and quite a range of factors" would inform his cabinet appointments.

He confirmed he spoke to a number of Independent TDs yesterday about the possibility of them supporting him in the vote for Taoiseach - but declined to say whether he had secured their backing.

Mr Varadkar said the result showed that Fine Gael would enter a third term in government "united and strong and up for the challenge".

Fine Gael colleagues will have to wait until today to learn whether or not they will be in cabinet as Mr Varadkar said he wouldn't be making the calls last night.

He said of the prospect of returning to government: "I'm looking forward to helping to get the country through the Covid emergency, particularly getting people back to work, getting businesses open and pursuing some of the reforms and changes that we got started in the last couple of years."

Speaking in Green Party headquarters, Mr Ryan said he was inspired by climate strikers who believed another future was possible.

He said: "The biggest challenge of all is to restore biodiversity and stop the madness that climate change will bring if it's let go unchecked.

"That's our job in government. That's what we've been voted in to do."

Deputy leader Catherine Martin said some Green Party members would be disappointed by the result, but their concerns were valued. She said: "You can be assured we will work every day to ensure this government will deliver for all the people of Ireland."

Ms Martin said that as "committed environmentalists" she was fully aware of the clock ticking in the "battle for our planet's future". The Green Party "cannot afford to turn down opportunity and the responsibility presented to us".

She said Ireland has suffered "untold heartbreak" and economic loss in the coronavirus crisis and "at this most difficult time" the country is "crying out for stable government".

"The Green Party is stepping up to serve this country" and is "putting people before politics" and will be "hitting the ground running," she pledged.

She said trust must be built with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and that many Greens would be sceptical about governing with the two parties.

Ms Martin said there were some in the larger parties that weren't "overjoyed" with the Green Party being in government.

She said: "We will ensure this government is one of mutual respect, co-operation, good faith and trust that is committed to all the people of Ireland."

Ms Martin is still expected to launch a leadership campaign against Mr Ryan in the coming days after a vote for the leader position scheduled to be held in July.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Alan Kelly hit out at Sinn Féin for nominating Ms McDonald as Taoiseach without "a scintilla of evidence of a rational, thought out Programme for Government".

He accused the party of "simply going through the motions of appearing to be interested in government."

Mr Kelly claimed Sinn Féin's manifesto was a "Late Late Show giveaway, 'something for everyone in the audience'."

He warned such bills must be paid and books must be balanced and claimed Sinn Féin had treated the taxpayer with "contempt".

He also said: "For the record nobody has a monopoly on political change."

Mr Kelly welcomed some of the proposals in the coalition's Programme for Government but said "the sad reality is it is a lost opportunity to transform both our country and society particularly given the Covid crisis."

He said the financials behind the plan are "comical" because they "don't exist".

Mr Kelly said the 7pc-a-year reduction in carbon emissions - which the Greens claimed as a victory - is what Ireland signed up for in the Paris Climate Change Agreement anyway.

Irish Independent