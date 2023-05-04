Micheál Martin dismisses Sinn Féin demand for mortgage interest relief in response to new rate hike today

THE TÁNAISTE has dismissed a Sinn Féin demand for mortgage interest relief (MRI) to be introduced now in response to a European Central Bank rate hike today.

He accused the party of having a knee-jerk attitude — and said its approach had been exposed when it demanded energy caps last year, as were introduced in Britain.

“It’s rare in economics that the proposals that the party puts forward get tested so soon afterwards, but your proposal in respect of energy was tested about a month later in Britain — and it was a disaster, leading leading to the demise of a prime minister and her Government.”

Liz Truss was forced to step down as PM and leader of the Conservative Party last Autumn, along with her Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, after the international finacial markers moved decisively against their mini-Budget.

“You need to look at this more broadly,” Micheál Martin told Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin spokesman on Finance.

“Even your proposal is discriminatory against those on fixed mortgage rates. People with the same loans, same repayments and the average repayment across fixed tracker and variable is roughly the same.

“But you're proposing to exclude nearly 50pc from your specific proposals, to discriminate against those,” Mr Martin claimed.

But Mr Doherty shot back: “You are still not saying that you’re willing to intervene on behalf of mortgage holders.”

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty Photo: Niall Carson/PA — © PA

He said Fianna Fail had championed mortgage interest relief in the past, when rates were far lower. The relief was abolished many years ago.

Mr Doherty said people were paying an interest rate of 8pc and more.

The ECB rate hike today would be seventh in less than a year.

“We are asking for a direct intervention in relation to mortgage holders. Youse are coming up with nothing, and we are asking for action,” he said.

Mr Martin replied that there had been “zero, not a mention,” of MIR in Sinn Fein’s pre-Budget submission last year.

Holly Cairns, leader of the Social Democrats, said consumers were being squeezed between higher interest rates and hugely increasing grocery bills, with an inflation rate in the food sector of 20pc and more.

“A tiny decrease in butter and milk, isn’t the answer to this,” she said, accusing the main multiples of window-dressing while continuing to make huge profits. Some corporate profit levels were now 30pc and more.

Mr Doherty said constituents had come to him with reports of monthly mortgage repayments having increased by €523 a month, or more than €6,000 per year — and now it was to increase further.