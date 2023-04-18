Micheál Martin calls on Stormont leaders to ‘recapture’ spirit of Good Friday Agreement

Tanaiste Micheal Martin (left) attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has called on Stormont leaders to "recapture and renew that generous spirit” of the Good Friday Agreement during a keynote address in Belfast.

He told delegates at an event at Queen’s University that the anniversary of the peace accord is a “reminder that our shared responsibility, our role as co-guarantors, is not a matter of party, policy or preference”.

“It is a solemn responsibility on our two governments, a treaty responsibility enshrined in the 1998 British-Irish Agreement.

“And it is a responsibility underpinned by the explicit democratic wishes of the people in both parts of this island.”

He said it is “no secret” that both governments “have not always acted in concert at all times in recent years”, adding that there are areas “where we disagree fundamentally”.

“But I am delighted to say that our partnership is manifestly better now than it has been for quite some time.

“Of course, like everything else of value, it needs continued care, commitment, and investment.”

He said to “truly honour the achievement” of the agreement political leaders “must all be honest in assessing the work that is still to be done and the need for us to renew the spirit of dialogue which has been central to every advance”.

Mr Martin said leaders but focus on “the future” and that committing to democratic means “comes with a basic and inherent responsibility to accept democratic outcomes”.

“If politicians seek leadership positions through elections, they must honour the trust placed in them by delivering that leadership.”

He acknowledged that Brexit has “been turbulent for Northern Ireland, and for these islands” and said the European Commission and UK Government “stretched themselves in recent months to reach an accommodation that works for Northern Ireland”.

“I know that turbulence will take some time to settle.”

Mr Martin encouraged Stormont parties to “pause and reflect internally on next steps”.

“I urge all elected officials to take their seats in the Assembly and the Executive and get to work on the questions of everyday life that matter to the people of Northern Ireland, including healthcare, education, policing, regional imbalances, and much more.

Northern Ireland is a place transformed since 1998. But there is much work to do. As an Irish Government, we will play our part.”

He said the “essential next step is for the politicians of Northern Ireland “to assume their responsibilities and fill the roles and institutions created by the Good Friday Agreement”.

“Let’s make the effort again to see this place and see what has happened through the eyes of those we don’t agree with.

“When we do, I am certain that we will recognise the potential of the opportunity before us; the potential of a decade of investment and renewal; the potential of our young people when they are given an education and the chance to thrive – potential that we dare not squander,” he said.