Micheál Martin calls for more aid to Jordan as it grapples with refugee crisis

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has called on world needs to give more financial aid to Jordan to assist with the vast number of refugees living in the Middle Eastern country.

Speaking on the final day of his State visit to the region, Mr Martin met with King of Jordan Abdullahnd II bin Al-Hussein and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi for meetings about the refugee crisis and wider tensions in the region.

Mr Martin also visited one of the many refugee camps in Jordan where people fleeing war zones in Syria and Israel make up 40pc of the population.

Mr Martin said Ireland is one of the few countries in Europe that didn't cut back on funding international aid despite the increasing demands involved in accommodating 90,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

“We maintained and increased our funding last year in development aid, on development cooperation, which the UNHCR were very grateful for, and the World Food Programme and UNICEF. So we're not going to cut, we're going to try and increase in certain programmes,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said King Abdullah has convened a world forum on the refugee crisis and he will be urging his European counterparts to give more support to Jordan.

“I'll be saying at the European Council meetings - that the world needs to get its act together in terms of supporting countries like Jordan much much more. Because by any yardstick they're doing more, with less resources, to try and deal with what is on any scale a shocking crisis,” he said.

“The Syrian crisis is a very severe one, and worryingly from my discussions today there is no sign of it abating or getting better. In fact, we could be witnessing further instability in Syria in the time ahead, and that has obvious consequences for migration,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr Martin signed a memorandum of understanding with his foreign affairs counterpart to enhance the relationship between the two countries.

He also visited AlHussein Technical University where he met students and graduates, along with meeting the finalists in the Jordan Young Scientist competition.