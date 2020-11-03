Micheál Martin apologises to CervicalCheck victim

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has issued “genuine and heartfelt” apology to a new victim of the CervicalCheck scandal in the Dáil.

Mr Martin used speaking time in the Dáil to publicly apology to Patricia Carrick, her husband Damien and their four children who he said “have been failed” by the State.

The Taoiseach said the HSE and the National Screen Service along with the private laboratory Medlab apologised to Ms Carrick for a “breach of duty”.

Last Friday, Mr Martin said he was contacted by Mr Carrick who detailed the trauma his family endured since his wife Patricia was given a misdiagnosis by the State’s cervical check screening service.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil Ms Carrick was first diagnosed with cancer in July 2019 and was told in September the spread of the disease was now terminal.

However, in May 2016, she was given an incorrect clear smear test result.

Mr Martin said the Carricks should now be putting Patricia’s cancer scare behind them but are instead dealing with her terminal diagnosis because of wrong smear result.

The Taoiseach said Mr Carrick asked him to make an apology in the Dáil and Mr Martin said he was happy to do so.

He said he hoped it gave them “some level of solace” during a challenging time for the family.

President Michael D Higgins also spoke to Mr Carrick over the weekend about the trauma that has befallen the family.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Taoiseach’s apology must be followed by action by the Government.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said he was worried the Government would not learn from the mistakes that have emerged from the CervicalCheck scandal.

Mr Kelly said the Government owed to all the victims of the controversy to take the appropriate action to address their concerns.

Online Editors