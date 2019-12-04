Michael Noonan hits out at 'gun-shy' ministers refusing to defend government's record

FORMER Finance Minister Michael Noonan has hit out at "gun-shy" Cabinet ministers refusing to defend the government's record in public.

In a significant intervention after Fine Gael's poor showing in the by-elections, the party grandee criticised ministers for failing to take part in robust media interviews.

"He said members of the cabinet who don't do combative media programmes have to get out there," according to one TD.

"He was saying we need to show more unity and the cabinet ministers who say nothing need to get out there."

It comes after the party failed to win any seats in last week's by-elections and the government narrowly survived a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy on Tuesday night.

Mr Noonan declined to comment when contacted about his reported remarks.

"I never talk about what I say at the parliamentary party meeting," he said.

The veteran Limerick TD is said by party sources to have told colleagues that they need to make more of the government's record referring to poverty being at an all time low, there are more people in work than ever before and that children in Ireland are among the most literate in the EU.

Contributions at the private meeting of the parliamentary party outlined how Fine Gael had a bad week but can bounce back.

Minister for Health Simon Harris told the party that Fianna Fáil were already picking special advisers and discussing bringing back Garda drivers as they were so confident of winning the general election.

Sources said Minister of State Brendan Griffin said he did not want to have “wave goodbye to his children after Fianna Fáil makes a balls of the economy again”.

He told those present that they all need to "work harder so the future of the economy doesn’t get handed back to Micheál Martin, Willie O’Dea and Éamon Ó Cuív.”

Sources said there was no mention of controversial Wexford candidate Verona Murphy but there was praise for councillor Emer Higgins and Senator Colm Burke who ran in Dublin Mid-West and Cork North Central.

There was also praise housing minister Eoghan Murphy on how he handled the no confidence motion on Tuesday night.

