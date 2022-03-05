Ministers Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney are the public’s preferred choices to become the next leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael respectively, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

The exclusive poll finds strong public support for Mr McGrath, the public expenditure minister, to succeed Taoiseach Micheál Martin ahead of Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan and other Fianna Fáil leadership contenders including former ministers Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen and current Cabinet ministers Norma Foley and Darragh O’Brien.

Meanwhile, Mr Coveney is the public’s preferred choice to succeed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ahead of Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, both of whom were considered by many in Fine Gael to be in a straight battle to succeed Mr Varadkar after Mr Coveney lost a leadership election to the current incumbent five years ago.

Read More

The poll also finds there would be no ‘Bacik Bounce’ for Labour who deposed leader Alan Kelly in dramatic circumstances last week. Dublin Bay South TD Ivana Bacik is set to succeed Mr Kelly without a contest, but 55pc of those polled said the change made no difference to whether or not they would vote for Labour, while 21pc said it makes them less likely to vote for the party, ahead of 17pc who said it made them more likely.

Meanwhile, the poll shows an increase in support for Fianna Fáil which is up three points on the same poll last month to 20pc. But Sinn Féin continues to be the most popular party in the State with 31pc (down 1), Fine Gael is on 21pc (down 1), the Social Democrats on 6pc (up 1), the Greens on 4pc (no change), Solidarity-People Before Profit on 4pc (up 1), Labour on 3pc (no change), Aontú on 2pc (down 1) and Independents and others on 9pc (down 1).

Using a proportional representation single transferable vote (PRSTV) method among those polled and excluding those not sure or not interested, Mr Coveney ranked on 39pc after the first round of polling, Ms McEntee on 25pc, Mr Harris on 22pc and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on 14pc.

After Mr Donohoe was eliminated Mr Coveney polled at 44pc, Ms McEntee at 30pc with Harris eliminated on 27pc. In the third round, Mr Coveney outpolled Ms McEntee 58pc to 42pc.

The result is likely to upend conventional wisdom in Fine Gael that Mr Coveney is not a contender after his failed bid five years ago and several controversies in recent months. The Foreign Affairs Minister, however, appears to retain strong public backing owing to his work on Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol and, in recent weeks, the conflict in Ukraine.

The same PRSTV method was used to ascertain the public’s views on Fianna Fáil leadership contenders with Mr McGrath topping the poll on round one with 37pc, followed by Mr O’Callaghan on 23pc, Mr Calleary on 16pc, Mr Cowen on 10pc, Ms Foley, the education minister, on 7pc and Mr O’Brien, the housing minister, last on 6pc.

In round two Mr McGrath again topped the poll with 40pc, followed by Mr O’Callaghan on 25pc, Mr Calleary on 17pc, Mr Cowen on 12pc and Ms Foley eliminated on 7pc. In round three, Mr McGrath increased his support to 44pc, with Mr O’Callaghan on 26pc, Mr Calleary on 17pc and Mr Cowen on 13pc.

In round four, with Mr Cowen eliminated, Mr McGrath won 50pc support, followed by Mr O’Callaghan on 31pc and Mr Calleary on 19pc.

In the final round, Mr McGrath outpolled Mr O’Callaghan 61pc to 39pc. The Cork South-Central TD has been coy about his own leadership ambitions in the face of ongoing speculation about Mr Martin's future. Last summer, in an interview with this newspaper, Mr McGrath backed the Taoiseach to lead Fianna Fáil into the next election.

“I would be against any form of agitation in respect of leadership or anything like that. I think that's not where the public are at, that is not an issue for them. We're in Government, where else do we want to be?” he said in June 2021.

Those polled were also asked who their preferred leader of Sinn Féin would be with Mary Lou McDonald polling at 51pc ahead of finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty on 33pc and housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin on 16pc. In a straight shoot-out with Mr Doherty, Ms McDonald polled ahead of the Donegal TD 59pc to 41pc.

Elsewhere, the polls finds that there has been a slight jump in the Taoiseach’s approval rating, which is up 0.6 to 4.7 out of 10, Leo Varadkar is on 4.1 out of 10 (up 0.3), Mary Lou McDonald on 4.0 (down 0.5) and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan on 2.1 (down 0.4)

The poll was carried out among a representative sample of 1,011 people last week.

For full poll coverage and expert analysis by Jody Corcoran and Kevin Cunningham see tomorrow’s Sunday Independent and independent.ie

Read More



