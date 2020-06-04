Michael Lowry and Verona Murphy open to support FF-FG-Green coalition after meeting party leaders

CONTROVERSIAL TDs Michael Lowry and Verona Murphy have said they are open to supporting a coalition government following a meeting with the leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens.

Mr Lowry, Ms Murphy and six other TDs from the Rural Independent Group held a “productive” meeting with the leaders of the three parties attempting to form a coalition for over an hour in Government Buildings on Wednesday.

Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan told the group they hoped to finalise a programme for government early next week and would present it to them. They told the TDs it was up to them as to what extent they wanted to support a future coalition, saying they could strike a deal as a group or individually.

The group’s other members are Cathal Berry, Sean Canney, Peter Fitzpatrick, Noel Grealish, Denis Naughten, and Matt Shanahan.

Expand Close Michael Lowry TD / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Lowry TD

“We said we wanted to be positive in relation to the government formation and a programme for government and we know the necessity of doing it,” Mr Lowry said afterwards.

Those in the meeting observed a “good rapport” between the three leaders. “The mood was positive,” said one participant.

Mr Lowry is a former Fine Gael cabinet minister who left the party in acrimonious circumstances in the 90s. He was found guilty of tax offences in 2018. Ms Murphy fell out with Fine Gael over comments about migrants when she ran unsuccessfully for the party in the Wexford by-election last year.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Murphy, who was elected as an Independent TD in February, said there were no issues between herself and Mr Varadkar at the meeting. The Taoiseach was heavily critical of Ms Murphy last year, saying it was a mistake for Fine Gael to pick her as a candidate and that he was glad she was not elected.

But Ms Murphy said: “The body language was very good, nobody has a problem with anybody. I got the impression that they would all like us to support it, but they are under no illusions, we need to see the programme for government.”

“I think it’s clear we’ll support it from the outside, we’ll have to engage further, and it will depend on the outcome produced [from the talks].”

Read More

One Independent TD who was in the meeting said he believed it was an open-ended offer from the party leaders which could mean some TDs joining the next coalition.

“It’s our decision how deep a relationship we want to have with them, rather than theirs,” they said. However, another TD claimed: “Whatever support the government is going to get is going to be from the outside. I don’t think there are any ministries up for offer.”

In a statement Mr Naughten, the group’s convener, said: “The Regional Independent TDs made it clear they are available to engage further with the three parties to bring about a stable Government and an economic programme that will secure a strong future for our country, its regions and rural Ireland.”

Online Editors