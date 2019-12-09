Michael Healy-Rae hospitalised after fire at his Kerry office

The incident occurred at 9am this morning at the politician's Kilgarvan property.

It is understood Mr Healy-Rae was at home pending travelling to Dublin for Dail business.

A fire was detected at the Kilgarvan shop which also serves as Mr Healy-Rae's office and political base.

His office is the rear of the shop previously operated by his father.

He lives around 200m away.

Mr Healy-Rae raced to ensure the property was empty after realising a fire had broken out.

The local fire brigade were immediately alerted.

It is understood the TD was checking that the property was empty and was attempting to save a number of important files when he was partially overcome by smoke.

He was treated at the scene by a doctor before the decision was taken to transfer him to hospital for precautionary tests.

A local ambulance brought him to Kerry hospital.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Speaking to Independent.ie, his brother Danny Healy-Rae said Michael would be okay.

"He will be fine. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution. They want to give him an x-ray," he said.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway but the belief is that the fire was accidental.

The fire was quickly extinguished by Kerry Fire Brigade.

Four years ago, Mr Healy-Rae narrowly avoided serious injury when he was attacked by a cow on the family farm.

