Michael Healy-Rae declares his interest in 'Skellig Hotel Experience'

Michael Healy-Rae has declared a mysterious hotel venture in his annual return to the Dáil's register of interests.

Michael Healy-Rae has declared a mysterious hotel venture in his annual return to the Dáil's register of interests.

The Independent Kerry TD has listed a directorship of a new company called 'Skellig Hotel Experience Ltd'.

Mr Healy-Rae has refused to offer any details on the enterprise other than to say "it's in its early stages".

He has previously spoken of how he wants local businesses to benefit from the use of Skellig Michael as a filming location for 'Star Wars' blockbusters.

However, he told the Irish Independent last night that the new company "wouldn't have anything to do with that," adding: "You're only getting that from the name."

Company records show that Skellig Hotel Experience Ltd was incorporated last month.

The company's registered address is in Wicklow, but it proposes to carry out its activities at the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahirsiveen, Co Kerry.

The company's director is listed as hotelier Jude Kirk.

Solicitor Augustus Cullen is company secretary.

They did not respond to attempts to contact them last night.

Mr Healy-Rae is not yet listed as a director of the company, despite his declaration of interests saying that he is one.

He told the Irish Independent: "I registered it ahead of time because I didn't want to be out of date.

"So I might even be registering ahead of necessity."

He declined to say if he was an investor in the company nor offer any more information about the venture.

"It's in its early stages," he said, adding: "The only thing I can confirm is that my register of interests is up to date and is factual."

Mr Healy-Rae lists other business and land interests in his declaration.

He is a director of Roughty Plant Hire in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, and lists his occupations as postmaster, politician, farmer and Mace shop owner.

Mr Healy-Rae lists 19 items in the land and property category, including 12 that are described as "for letting purposes".

Irish Independent