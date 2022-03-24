Michael Healy-Rae’s decision to go toe to toe with Joe Duffy backfired – and kept the focus on bitter ‘airy-fairy’ Dáil row

It is billed in some quarters as a clash between the two Irelands.

On the one side, there’s traditional rural Ireland, down to earth and scornful of ‘notions’. On the other, the new metropolitan Ireland, partial to the odd iced macchiato.

Was it an attack of the snowflakes, a case of the language police run amok? Or was it simply about trying to watch how we say what we say, to ensure that we do not offend or hurt the people around us?

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae only agreed to go on Liveline yesterday on condition that no listeners were allowed to come on and quiz him.

It was a decision that backfired – it meant he missed out on the rambling cul-de-sacs that often serve as a distraction on the show, and instead he was subjected to the steely focus of Joe Duffy who dissected his every word.

It kept the focus squarely on a bitter Dáil clash which seems initially to have arisen out of a clash of the egos, compounded by a problem of semantics.

The heated debate yesterday, over a proposed LNG facility in North Kerry, saw Mr Healy-Rae suggest that he was more in tune with what the people of Ireland wanted.

He claimed Leo Varadkar got “a little dig” in by asking if he had understood a previous answer, accusing him of “looking down his nose” at him.

The multi-millionaire said: “The funny thing about it is I wouldn’t dare to look down my nose at you or anyone else, because I don’t do that, but maybe you do because you’re a bit of a big shot.

“Like I say, off with you with the airy-fairies and see how far ’twill will get you. But you can be sure of one thing, it is not a nice thing to look down your nose at me and say what you said to me a while ago. Not nice.”

The Tánaiste sounded genuinely hurt as he said that “quite frankly” what the Kerry TD had said was “not nice” and invited him to “reflect” on his comments and to take it back “if he wanted to”.

On Liveline, Mr Healy-Rae insisted it was never his intention to offend the Tánaiste and that his use of the term “airy-fairy” had nothing to do with Mr Varadkar’s sexuality.

“First of all, I can’t apologise if I have nothing to apologise for,” he insisted.

The term ‘airy-fairy’ was one he uses “an awful lot”.

Liveline analysis was on hand and found that he had used it four times, but never before as a noun.

Joe Duffy wondered “who are the airy fairies”?

“Are you aware the Tánaiste is gay?” he asked.

“I would never set out to offend or upset anybody, and the Tánaiste knows that,” said Mr Healy-Rae, before trying to steer the conversation towards energy security.

“The funny thing about it Joe, is that you know I didn’t [mean it in an offensive way],” he claimed.

Joe was having none of it.

“I don’t know you – I’ve never met you,” he retorted.

In the end, there was no apology – though there should have been.

Have we learned nothing from a bitter debate on ‘fake news’ compounded by a pandemic that collided with a vicious war on European soil? We cannot afford to be entrenched, when the world is shifting under our feet.

Fine, he did not mean the words to offend and doesn’t deserve to be ‘cancelled’. But that does not mean that Leo does not have the right to be offended. He has every right.

An apology still means a lot when offence has been taken.

And it costs nothing – except to a person who is far too hung up on their right to say whatever they want, regardless of the consequences.