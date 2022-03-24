| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Michael Healy-Rae’s decision to go toe to toe with Joe Duffy backfired – and kept the focus on bitter ‘airy-fairy’ Dáil row

Michael Healy-Rae and Joe Duffy Expand
Michael Healy-Rae Expand
Joe Duffy Expand

Close

Michael Healy-Rae and Joe Duffy

Michael Healy-Rae and Joe Duffy

Michael Healy-Rae

Michael Healy-Rae

Joe Duffy

Joe Duffy

/

Michael Healy-Rae and Joe Duffy

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

It is billed in some quarters as a clash between the two Irelands.

On the one side, there’s traditional rural Ireland, down to earth and scornful of ‘notions’. On the other, the new metropolitan Ireland, partial to the odd iced macchiato.

More On Leo Varadkar

Most Watched

Privacy