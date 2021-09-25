Michael Healy-Rae’s €4.7m property portfolio heads the list of landlords in the current Dáil

Properties: Michael Healy-Rae is currently renting 16 properties across the Kingdom, including farm houses, student premises, apartments and houses.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has a property portfolio worth an estimated €4.7m.

Mr Healy-Rae ranked third in the Political Rich List, with his business interests and pension worth a further €1.2m.

He is currently renting 16 properties across the kingdom, including farm houses, student accommodation, apartments and houses.

Mr Healy-Rae also owns more than 100 acres of farmland and forestry in Kilgarvan which contributed to his overall property value.

He is by far the biggest landlord in the Dáil, but other TDs also have lucrative property holdings.

Research by financial analyst Karl Deeter estimates that all properties and land owned by TDs are worth a combined €85m.

Our analysis shows Danny Healy-Rae’s land and properties – comprising approximately 91 acres in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry – have an estimated value of around €1.29m. He is ranked seventh in the Rich List.

One-quarter of the 160 TDs are landowners or property investors, with some renting up to four properties.

Fianna Fáil’s Seán Haughey owns properties that are estimated to be worth €2.8m, including two rentals in Kinsealy and Portmarnock, Co Dublin.

Fine Gael TD Michael Creed, a former agriculture minister, is letting a commercial unit on the main street in Macroom, Co Cork, which includes three apartments. He is also renting out two other residential properties and lists his occupation as a landlord. His properties are estimated to be worth around €1.1m.

Sinn Féin TD for Meath West Johnny Guirke, who was elected for the first time in 2020, owns four properties which are being let. Three are owned by him and the fourth is in the name of Moylagh Construction, a company he is director of. No other Sinn Féin TD is a landlord or has invested in property according to the Register of Members’ Interests for last year.

In Cabinet, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly rents two properties – an apartment in Sandyford, Co Dublin and a house in Clara, Co Offaly.

Green Party TD Brian Leddin registered his occupation as a landlord and confirmed that he rents out a house in Limerick city that he co-owns with his sibling. Meanwhile, Independent TD Sean Canney is currently letting four properties in Galway.

A number of other Independent TDs also rent properties – including Noel Grealish, who lets out an apartment in Claregalway and Carol Nolan, who rents out a two-bed cottage in Co Offaly with her husband. Louth Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick is also letting land in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Not all TDs who declared properties list their occupation as landlord, but disclosed that they are receiving rental income.

Some politicians also appear to have quit the rental market in the last year.

Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon – with an estimated worth of €4.2m – listed a rental property in Ferns, Co Wexford, in his declaration for 2020. However, when contacted by the Irish Independent, he confirmed that he no longer holds this property.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is also no longer a landlord after selling his apartment on Harty’s Quay in Cork.

Fine Gael Minister of State Peter Burke bought in excess of 22 hectares of land in Westmeath last December which is intended to be used as farmland.

Other Fine Gael TDs who list their occupation as landlord include former defence minister Paul Kehoe, who owns two apartments in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, and an apartment on Haddington Road in Dublin, and Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan, who has a 50pc share in an apartment rented out in Rathmines in Dublin.

Fianna Fáil also has a number of other TDs with property investments.

Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne has a rental property in Donegal, while Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue rents an apartment in Ashtown, Co Dublin.

The number of landlords is down from the last Dáil, when one-third of TDs had investment properties.