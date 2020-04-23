Michael Healy-Rae claims he will 'seriously consider' moving if Eamon Ryan becomes Taoiseach

Michael Healy-Rae said that he would have to 'seriously consider' if he wanted to remain living in Ireland if Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was to become one of the rotating Taoisigh in the formation of a Government coalition.

The Independent TD questioned the ability of Mr Ryan to serve as Taoiseach.

It comes after Leo Varadkar welcomed smaller parties to put forward proposals for their leaders to act as rotating Taoisigh, along with Mr Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk today, Deputy Heaaly-Rae said he wasn't keen on the idea of the Green Party leader acting as Taoiseach.

"If he was to be Taoiseach, I'd seriously consider where I'd live," he said.

"Well considering what they said yesterday and considering the fact that's the same man that said he wanted everybody to go home and plant seeds on south-facing windows, he wanted to introduce bears to Ireland, he wanted us all to do away with our motor cars and carpool 10 cars per 400 people in every community."

In a Dáil speech last month, Mr Ryan embodied the spirit of Braveheart to declare that every South-facing house in Ireland will grow a window box and "'we'll have our salads ready to go!"

Mr Healy-Rae said that he is open to conversations about a Government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, and admitted that the Green Party will also have to have their say, but that this "Dublin 4 attitude" will have to be shaken.

"First thing they'll have to do is they'll have to shake this leafy Dublin 4 attitude, and the flaky attitude again on talking about planting seeds in south-facing windows," he said.

"They have to realise that politics is about real work, it's about real lives, it's about real people and it's about governance.

"Before the election people were talking about stopping people cutting turf, they were talking about people reducing our number of cows because of our carbon emissions... while we're all very respectful and worried about our environment, I'm worried at the moment about the thing called mom's purse - and the amount of money that's in mom's purse.

"And at the moment, her purse is very low on funds. And what politicians will have to do is address those issues first".

The Healy-Rae brothers have previously had clashing views with the Greens when it comes to the environment.

In February, Danny Healy-Rae apologised after saying, "to hell with the planet and the fellas that says we must save the planet and forget about the people. I’m not one of those people. I make no apologies to anyone, anywhere for that and I'll stay with the people as long as the people want me."

In a Dáil speech in May 2016, he also infamously said that we "can't do anything" about climate change, because "God above" controls it all.

