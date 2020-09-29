Michael D'Arcy is just the latest to use the revolving door between politics and big business

MICHAEL D’Arcy is not the first politician to jump ship for the bright lights and deep pockets of the corporate world, and he is most certainly not going to be the last. Here, we look at some other Leinster House luminaries who left political life for big business.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes, who like Mr D’Arcy also served as a Minister of State in the Department of Finance, surprised colleagues when he announced he was stepping down as an MEP to become chief executive of the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

Lucinda Creighton

Lucinda Creighton was forced from politics, rather than leaving of her own will, after a number of electoral missteps following the creation of her party Renua.

However, since leaving office the former Minister of State for European Affairs has embraced the world of lobbying through her company Vulcan Consulting. The Lobbying Register shows Ms Creighton’s company has made representations to former colleagues on ticket-touting legislation, medical cannabis and forestry policy.

According to the EU's transparency register, the company expects to earn income of up to €500,000 from its lobbying activities in Europe, where clients include Johnson & Johnson.

Dick Roche

Dick Roche, who is also a former European Affairs Minister, has been working with controversial Chinese tech giant Huawei. The former Fianna Fáil TD told the EU transparency register he expects to earn up to €200,000 while lobbying for the company that has been at the centre of international controversy over fears their communications technology can be compromised by the Chinese state.

He has publicly dismissed concerns about Huawei and said the cost of Europe "pandering" to US President Donald Trump over 5G and Huawei will "run into billions".

Mary Harney

One of the country’s longest-serving Health Ministers, Mary Harney turned to the pharmaceutical industry after her time in office.

The former Tánaiste’s website lists her many directorships which include Asia’s largest biopharmaceutical Biocon, Pharmed Ltd (where she is chair of the board) and medication technology company Health Beacon Ltd. She is also a director of Brindley Healthcare, which is a nursing homes company.

Mary Coughlan

The former Fianna Fáil Tánaiste also set herself up as a lobbyist in recent years and has been briefing her old colleagues on environmental issues with a focus on the use of brown bins.

The lobbying register shows she also contacted former Communications Minister Denis Naughten about “composting and anaerobic digestion”. Ms Coughlan served as Tánaiste to Taoiseach Brian Cowen during the financial crash.

Goldman Sachs and Fine Gael

The financial powerhouse described as "a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money”, has significant links to Irish politics, specifically Fine Gael.

The late Irish businessman and barrister Peter Sutherland twice served as Attorney General under Fine Gael governments and went on to become a chairman of Goldman Sachs International for two decades. Former Senator Eugene O’Regan also served as a non-executive director of Goldman Sachs while serving in the Seanad.

Political advisers

There is also the age-old career path of politically appointed advisers moving on to high-salaried jobs in the private sector. Once a government falls there is generally a stampede of advisers seeking out work with lobbying and public relations firms. There is no shortage of advisers and there seems no shortage of interest in their experience and links to power.

Recent appointments included former Government Press Secretary Feargal Purcell as head of public affairs in Edelman Ireland. The lobbying tactics of Enda Kenny’s former spin doctor were exposed when it emerged he repeatedly sought private briefing on a controversial bill to ban oil and gas exploration.

Purcell, who lobbies on behalf of the Irish Offshore Operators Association (IOOA), wanted a "read-out" of a private Oireachtas committee meeting and asked to be kept "in the loop" on the outcome of an internal committee vote. However, committee chair Hildegarde Naughton ignored his requests.

There is also the revolving door of senior journalists who have taken up positions with Government ministers in recent years. Fine Gael has been especially keen to hire people who worked in the media to help them with their public image.

Galway tent

The most significant revolving door in Irish politics was the one in the Fianna Fáil tent at the Galway Races. This would see the country’s wealthiest developers, bankers and businessmen wined and dined by Fianna Fáil while having a punt at the race meeting.

The Bertie Ahern-era get-together became synonymous with the financial crash and the relationship between Fianna Fáil and developers and bankers.