| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Michael D'Arcy is just the latest to use the revolving door between politics and big business

Philip Ryan

Former Senator is in good company when it comes to leaving public service for a high-paying role in the corporate world

Michael D&rsquo;Arcy. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM Expand

Close

Michael D&rsquo;Arcy. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

Michael D’Arcy. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

Michael D’Arcy. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

MICHAEL D’Arcy is not the first politician to jump ship for the bright lights and deep pockets of the corporate world, and he is most certainly not going to be the last. Here, we look at some other Leinster House luminaries who left political life for big business.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes, who like Mr D’Arcy also served as a Minister of State in the Department of Finance, surprised colleagues when he announced he was stepping down as an MEP to become chief executive of the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

Related Content