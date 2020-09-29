Michael D’Arcy has contacted Sipo about his appointment as chief executive of lobby group

Michael D’Arcy has contacted the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) about his appointment as chief executive of a lobby group for investment managers.

In a Statement, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar revealed the former minister for state contacted the ethics watchdog. Mr Varadkar also confirmed he was unware the Fine Gael senator had not contacted Sipo before he accepted the position.

“It’s my understanding that Michael D’Arcy has contacted SIPO,” Mr Varadkar said.

“In my view it is appropriate for any such individual, whether that’s a former minister or any other relevant person, to engage with SIPO on matters such as this.

“I believe he should have contacted SIPO prior to taking up his position. I am however glad that this contact has now taken place,” he added.

He said he had “no knowledge of this matter prior to Sunday afternoon” when Mr D’arcy phoned him to say he had resigned from the Seanad and has accepted a role in the private sector.

Mr D’Arcy is taking up the position of CEO with the Irish Association for Investment Managers

