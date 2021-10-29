Michael D Higgins urges ‘one great effort’ for Irish language as he hosts German president on Ros na Rún set

President Michael D. Higgins and President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier together with their wives Sabina Higgins and Elke Büdenbender visited the Ros na Rún in An Spidéal, Connemara. Picture: Andrew Downes/Xposure

Presidents Michael D. Higgins and Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany were treated to a live-action scene on the set of the soap opera Ros na Rún during a visit honouring the 25th anniversary of TG4.

President Higgins used the opportunity to directly appeal to the people of Ireland to embrace our native language.

"I say it from my heart, after my ten years in Áras an Uachtaráin, and it isn't out of sentiment I say this - with over 100 languages spoken in homes in Ireland, I would deeply appeal to people to make one great effort for the Irish language,” he said.

"It won't be a great achievement for anybody to say we cast the language aside - it is us. And if lost, we lose something of ourselves."

Together with their wives Sabina Higgins and Elke Büdenbender, Presidents Higgins and Steinmeier toured the Ros na Rún studios in An Spidéal, Connemara, as part of the German president's three-day state visit to Ireland.

On Halloween night, TG4 will celebrate 25 years since the station first launched.

President Higgins founded TnaG when he was then Minister for Arts.

Praising the station's vision to promote the Irish language and culture in people's lives in Ireland and worldwide, President Higgins described the realisation of this vision as "a great success”.

"It came on air with an atmosphere of all the different people asking 'Would it last?', and it has been a great success,” he said.

"It has been a success not only in terms of the viewership but in the quality of the programmes and the choices made editorially and the great people who got stuck in; be it in news, documentaries and drama.

"What I love in particular myself is how international it is. Those investigative programmes on human rights that have been produced are superb.

"Broadcasting is about how we speak to each other and about one another and how we imagine the future."

TG4's motto 'Súil Eile' is to show the world from a different perspective and to shine a light on communities that aren't in the mainstream.

President Higgins said this motto was evident from the very first day the station took to the air.

"Something that was so wonderful about TG4 was I think the net age of the station was about 24 in those early years,” he said.

"It was young, it was creative, and it was imaginative, and it was able to use materials at low costs. So you get great value from TG4.

"Every €1 spent goes on to create another €2 back to the economy."

During their visit, the two heads of state were given a taste of the cultural, linguistic, and economic importance of TG4, especially within the Gaeltacht regions.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, cathaoirleach of the TG4 board, spoke about TG4's anniversary and future of the station.

"Since it launched in 1996, TG4 has been a champion of Irish culture, creativity and talent and has grown its audience both at home and worldwide through the TG4 player. 2021 is an important milestone for TG4 as we celebrate our 25th year on air and look forward to continuing to invest in a vibrant, creative, independent sector that ensures TG4 and the Irish language remain relevant and important parts of Ireland's Public Service Media,” she said.

Referring to the presidential visit Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, chief executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, commented: "The audio-visual sector is vitally important to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht itself and it is a source of pride for Údarás na Gaeltachta to have had a central role in the growth of the sector over the last forty years and especially in advance of the establishment twenty-five years ago of Teilifís na Gaeilge or TG4 as it is now.

We are delighted to have had the opportunity today to highlight those intertwined aspects of Gaeltacht tradition and innovation to both Presidents."