Michael D Higgins set for fresh Coalition row as he warns of ‘drift’ towards Nato

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins is set for a fresh row with the Coalition after he warned that Ireland is at risk of a “drift” towards NATO and criticised an upcoming Government forum on neutrality.

In an interview with the Business Post to be published on Sunday, Mr Higgins is quoted as saying Ireland is “playing with fire” during a dangerous period of “drift” in its foreign policy and must avoid “burying ourselves in other people’s agendas”.

Mr Higgins also called into question the make-up of the Government’s Consultative Forum on International Security, which is due to begin next week, claiming it is mostly made up of “the admirals, the generals, the air force, the rest of it”.

He said other participants include “formerly neutral countries who are now joining NATO” and questioned why neutral countries are not represented at the event.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Micheál Martin has in recent days defended the composition of the speakers due to attend the forum.

There was no immediate reaction from the Government on Saturday evening, but the President’s comments are likely to concern ministers. It is a longstanding convention that the President refrain from commenting on matters of political controversy or be seen to criticise Government policy.

A spokesperson for Mr Martin declined to comment on the President’s comments to the Business Post but said the forum “will discuss a range of issues relating to the global and European security environment and how Ireland's foreign, security and defence policy is responding to this”.

They added: “This is not a binary discussion on neutrality or on NATO membership and was never intended to be. There are 18 panel discussions over 4 days.

“The aim of this Forum from the start has been to prompt a national discussion on security policy. We want to hear from as many people as possible, with a diverse range of experiences, expertise and views.”

On Twitter, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who has criticised the forum, said Mr Higgins was “absolutely right” in his comments. However, the president of Fine Gael’s youth wing, Young Fine Gael, Eoghan Gallagher said the remarks were “a thundering disgrace”.

Mr Higgins’s comments are the latest in a series of remarks that have strayed into politically contentious ground and have irked the Government privately.

Last June, he described housing in Ireland as "our great, great failure", saying "It isn't a crisis anymore — it is a disaster."