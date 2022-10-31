Michael D Higgins invites Brazil’s president elect Lula to visit Ireland as he beats right-winger Bolsonaro

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva embraces his wife Rosangela, after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential run-off to become the country's next president. AP

President Michael D Higgins has congratulated the new president elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on his election victory.

The leftist former president has been given another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics.

Mr da Silva received 50.9pc of the vote and Mr Bolsonaro 49.1pc, according to the country’s election authority.

Da Silva, the country’s president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore Brazil’s more prosperous past, yet faces headwinds in a polarised society.

It is a stunning return to power for da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving the way for then-candidate Bolsonaro’s win and four years of far-right politics.

In a letter to da Silva, President Higgins offered his “warmest congratulations” and sent “good wishes” on behalf of the people of Ireland.

“As I reflect on this significant moment, I recall our most recent meeting, exactly ten years ago in Sao Paulo, in October 2012,” President Higgins said.

“The issues we discussed then remain at the forefront of my mind, including our shared concerns on global challenges - the very future of our planet and the protection of our environment, including the future of the Amazon.

“I know that under your leadership, the challenges facing you will be addressed with great wisdom and commitment. I think especially now of the work of the Irish patriot and humanitarian, Roger Casement, for the rights of indigenous peoples in the Amazon region.”

President Higgins said he looks forward to continuing “our excellent co-operation once you take office and building on our warm and vibrant relations”.

“The links that have developed in recent years between our countries have been characterised by the energy and creativity of those Brazilians who have made their homes in Ireland while we in turn take pride in the Irish contribution to Brazil, mindful of the historic links rooted in our history, as well as in our educational and cultural lives,” he said.

President Higgins recalled the “special role” played by many Brazilian healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The contribution of the Brazilian community in Ireland is rightly recognised in so many ways, but it is worth recalling the special role played by so many Brazilian health professionals and carers since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in Ireland two and a half years ago,” he said.

“Displaying such kindness and generosity of spirit to some of the most vulnerable in our society when so far from home themselves, during that very difficult time.

President Higgins said it was “strong hope” that da Silva will be able to visit Ireland on one of his first visits to Europe.

“I know that if you were able to accept this invitation – which would be the first visit of a Head of State between our two countries since my own visit to Brazil in 2012 – it would only succeed in deepening the historic bonds of friendship and collaboration between our peoples, as well as offering an opportunity to continue our own dialogue which I value so much,” he said.

“With warm personal good wishes and wishing you every success over the time ahead.”