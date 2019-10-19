Michael D Higgins evacuated from Beirut over security concerns

The President and Defence Minister were trapped in their hotel on Thursday night when angry demonstrators on board motorbikes surrounded the building which usually hosts the Lebanese wealthy elite.

The Lebanese army formed a ring of steel around the hotel to protect Irish dignitaries who travelled to the region to meet Irish troops based in UN peacekeeping camps.

The nationwide protest forced the Irish delegation to curtail their schedule for the visit and after the protest outside the hotel it was decided they should cancel the end of the mission and return to Ireland.

A security assessment decided the delegation should be taken by helicopter to the Beirut Airport as demonstrations had resulted in several road closures.

On Saturday afternoon, Mr Higgins and Mr Kehoe, along with their officials, were driven by armoured cars to a helicopter landing pad a couple of hundred meters from their hotel and brought to the airport before flying home to Ireland.

The five star Phoenicia Hotel was forced to issue a statement on the night of the protests stating that there were no Lebanese politicians in the building.

“Further to the news circulating on social media platforms regarding last night’s protests in the city.

Phoenicia Hotel deny that parliament members or ministers are residing at the property,” the hotel said.

Video footage of the protest outside the hotel shows hundreds of protesters on motorbikes and mopeds confronting Lebanese soldiers outside the building. Protests continued to rage in the streets near the hotel on Friday night.

On Thursday, an official visit to UN posts where Irish soldiers are based was cancelled due to security concerns.

However, the President and the minister did visit the Irish Battalion headquarters in At Tiri where they met soldiers of the 114th Infantry Battalion.

They also met a delegation of 17 Lebanese mayors and visited the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The protests, which have seen tens of thousands of people take to the street, was sparked by a Lebanese government plan to put a tax on WhatsApp telephone calls.

However, the tax, which would also have applied to other online phone services, was dropped due to angry public backlash. The tax became a catalyst for growing anger with the current Lebanese administration.

On Saturday, demonstrators gathered outside government buildings and called for protesters who were arrested to be released.

Protesters have come from a cross section of society and include people of all ages, religion an race. The protests has been compared to the Arab Spring uprising which swept across the Middle East in 2011.

Demonstrators have blocked roads with tires in Beirut and smaller protests have broken out in towns and villages across Lebanon.

Lebanese security officials said 52 police officers were injured and 70 protesters were arrested on Friday.

