President Michael D Higgins has said he used the Government jet for a visit to Belfast on the advice of his office, rather than the PSNI.

President Michael D Higgins has said he used the Government jet for a visit to Belfast on the advice of his office, rather than the PSNI.

Michael D Higgins claims he used Government jet for Belfast visit on the advice of his office, not the PSNI

Having initially appeared to blame the Northern Ireland police service for his use of the Lear jet, Mr Higgins has now said he was acting on advice from his own officials.

However, he repeatedly declined to elaborate on what advice lead him to use the plane last May rather than travel by road. A car was also sent from Dublin to pick him up at the airport in Belfast so that he could be in Queen's University to give an early morning lecture.

The Learjet costs about €4,000 an hour to operate.

Speaking in Drogheda today, Mr Higgins said: "I have visited Northern Ireland many times in the past seven years. I take the advice from my office. My office judges this trips in terms of... the considerations taken into account are logistics and security."

The controversy re-erupted after the BBC reported there was anger within the PSNI at the suggestion that it did not have sufficient resources to escort Mr Higgins from the border to Belfast.

Today, Mr Higgins said he was "grateful" to the PSNI "not just the assistance they provide in relation to my security but the courtesy the men and women have extended to Sabina and I".

He was repeatedly asked to clarify what security concerns were raised by his office but declined to do so.

Over the weekend, Sinn Fein presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada called on Mr Higgins to “come clean” on his reasons for travelling to Belfast on the Lear jet.

“He flew to Belfast in a Lear Jet, funded by the taxpayer, while his car was driven from Dublin to Belfast to pick him up at the airport,” she said.

Mr Higgins is now likely to face further questions on the issue during the final TV debate tomorrow night.

Online Editors