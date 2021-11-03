Mica crisis: €3bn redress scheme to be examined next week before Government sign-off

The Cabinet sub-committee on housing will meet next Tuesday specifically to deal with a new redress scheme for mica affected homeowners.

While the Government hoped to announce plans for the new scheme last month, it has been postponed several times.

A spokesperson for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that a memo detailing the new scheme will not go before Cabinet Ministers next week.

It is expected that proposals will be put forward later this month instead.

Campaigners have called for 100pc redress, which may cost over €3.2bn to the taxpayer, according to officials at the Department of Housing.

The Attorney General is also giving legal advice on the new redress scheme, which Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said will be “significant”.

Mr O’Brien has admitted that the current Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, which sees redress of 90pc, is not working.

He said yesterday that the new scheme will be “substantially better” and will involve certification, which is not currently in place.

Certification will see builders able to provide certification for their work to show that it has been done to a certain standard.

He said that the Government has not “settled” on a cap for the remediation scheme, which has been suggested to be €350,000.

Minister O’Brien is meeting with the Housing Agency today and his spokesperson said that he is “staying engaged” with affected homeowner representatives.

Campaigners have led a number of high-profile protests outside Dáil Éireann in recent months and a number of rural TDs and ministers have vowed that only 100pc redress will suffice.

Mica affects thousands of homes around the country and acts like a sponge, crumbling concrete blocks and leading to serious defects in properties.