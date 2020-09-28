MEP Ming Flanagan says his Twitter was hacked after comment posted about Saoirse McHugh skinny dipping

Independent MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan has claimed his Twitter account was hacked after it posted a late night comment about naked photographs of former Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh.

Mr Flanagan's claim that he was hacked came after his account tweeted "Sapirse mchugh photo skinny dipping (sp)" at 2.50am on Monday morning.

The post has since been deleted but screen grabs of the comment have been shared online by other Twitter users.

The comment may be a reference to photos of Ms McHugh swimming which previously appeared in the Guardian newspaper.

This afternoon, Mr Flanagan posted a comment suggesting his account had been hacked.

"Have just changed my password. I believe my account was compromised. I am contacting to twitter to establish what has happened (sp). Some nasty people out there. Mind yourselves," he wrote.

Ms McHugh told Independent.ie Mr Flanagan contacted her today to tell her about the situation. She wasn't aware of the issue before he contacted her.

The former Green Party candidate said she accepts Mr Flanagan's explanation.

She said: "I believe him and I don't think there's anything more to say about it."

Mr Flanagan is a close political ally of Ms McHugh and campaigned for her in the general election.

The Midlands North West MEP also rushed to her defence when she got in an online spat yesterday with the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

"Saoirse got more votes than your organisation has real members," Mr Flanagan wrote after the IFA twitter account mentioned Ms McHugh was unsuccessful in her attempt to get elected to the European Parliament.

"She has more integrity in her smallest finger nail than your whole organisation. She'll be an MEP yet. We'd be lucky to have her," Mr Flanagan added.

