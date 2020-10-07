MEP Mairead McGuinness expected to be appointed Ireland’s EU Commissioner today

Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness is expected to be appointed Ireland’s next EU Commissioner later today.

If appointed, Ms McGuinness will replace Phil Hogan who resigned from the role in August after the ‘Golfgate’ scandal.

European Parliament is due to vote on Ms McGuinness’ candidacy this morning.

She was questioned by her MEP colleagues at a hearing last week and is expected to receive their backing today.

The outgoing EU Vice-President will take over the EU Financial Services portfolio if elected.

Speaking to EuroParlRadio on Wednesday morning, Green Party MEP for Ireland South, Grace O’Sullivan, said that her party will be voting in favour of Ms McGuinness.

“Overall, the majority of the Green MEPs will be voting in favour of Mairead McGuinness,” she said.

"I think it's a good thing for Ireland, it's good to have a woman who has huge experience in the European Parliament, so she knows how the institutions operate here in Europe.”

Ms McGuinness and former vice president of the European Investment Bank Andrew McDowell, were both put forward by the Irish government to succeed Hogan.

After interviewing both candidates last month European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen chose Ms McGuinness for the role.

In a hearing last week, the Fine Gael MEP was repeatedly questioned by her colleagues about her stance on taxation.

As Ireland has a low tax rate for multinational corporations, this issue is the tensest part of the country’s relationship with the EU.

In response, Ms McGuinness said she would take her “national hat off at the door” and will be working on behalf of the European Commission if given the role.

The vote on Ms McGuiness’ appointment will take place at 9.30am Irish time.

