MEP hits back at former Polish Prime Minister's attack on Ireland for improving LGBT rights

A Fianna Fáil MEP has hit back at a senior Polish politician that attacked Ireland for improving LGBT rights.

Billy Kelleher's intervention comes after former Polish Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski claimed Ireland has become a "Catholic wilderness with rampant LGBT ideology".

Mr Kelleher responded saying: "Mr Kaczynski, Ireland is a modern, progressive country where people can be who they are or who they want to be."

Mr Kelleher told Independent.ie that Mr Kaczynski "may view Ireland becoming more open, tolerant and respectful as a problem, but I see it as a victory for decency and pluralism.

"Our republic is stronger, not weaker, because it is inclusive and progressive.”

Poland's Government has been heavily criticised for its approach to LGBT rights

Right wing politicians in Poland have claimed that increasing rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people is a dangerous "ideology" that poses a risk to the country's Catholic tradition.

Some Polish towns have claimed to be 'LGBT free' and there are concerns over growing numbers of crimes against the community.

In contrast, LGBT rights have improved in Ireland, particularly after the introduction of marriage equality following the 2015 referendum.

Mr Kaczynski - the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party - made his remarks about Ireland in an interview with weekly magazine Sieci and they were reported by the Notes from Poland website.

Mr Kelleher took to Twitter to criticise his comments.

Mr Kacynski, #Ireland is a modern progressive country where people can be who they are or who they want to be.



You can be #LGBT & catholic, catholic & not LGBT, LGBT & not catholic, or none of the above.



Thankfully we are a pluralistic Republic and I think itâs great! 🇮🇪🏳ï¸â🌈 https://t.co/MMSe2Qstld — Billy Kelleher MEP (@BillyKelleherEU) September 16, 2020

In his interview Mr Kaczynski warned of the threat he claimed is posed by what he describes as "LGBT ideology" to Polish culture and religion.

“Those who do not fight – and there are many examples in Europe – have lost,” Mr Kaczynski said.

He claimed Ireland was an example of this and is now a “Catholic wilderness with rampant LGBT ideology”.

He added: “I will not let us be defeated by…this threat to the very foundations of our civilisation.”

The European Parliament today voted to adopt a new report on fundamental rights in Poland prepared by the chairman of its Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, Spanish MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar.

Poland's Government has been criticised by MEPs for stigmatising the LGBT community as well as its record on the rule of law.

Mr Aguilar has argued that Poland is moving away from European values in relation to and said it's "extremely concerning".

Mr Kelleher said: “What’s happening in Poland is fundamentally a breach of EU values.

"The European Parliament adopted today, by a large margin, a report highly critical of the Polish government’s actions."

Mr Kelleher added: “The real test is what will the EU Council and EU Commission do about it. To date, they have been incredibly slow to sanction Member States for Rule of Law breaches."

Mr Kelleher said: "Member States flouting their EU Treaty obligations should be punished where it hurts the most - in their pockets.

He added: "The EU isn’t an ATM. There are responsibilities that come with membership of our Union. If you will not adhere to the rules, you cannot enjoy the benefits of membership."

