MEP Crowley 'expected to retire over health issues'

The country's longest serving representative in the European Parliament has one of the worst voting records over the past five years. It is understood he has spent considerable time dealing with medical issues since 2014, although his offices in the Ireland South constituency and Brussels continue to operate.

Mr Crowley, who has used a wheelchair since an accident during his teenage years, has called a press conference for Thursday at which he will explain his absence from the public eye in recent years and his intentions ahead of May's elections.

A number of senior Fianna Fáil sources last night told the Irish Independent they expect that he will not be seeking re-election. One source said it was a "private medical matter" for Mr Crowley. It is understood Mr Crowley has not informed party leader Micheál Martin of his plans.

