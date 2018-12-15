A Fianna Fáil selection convention descended into chaos after an altercation broke out after candidates were selected for the local elections.

A Fianna Fáil selection convention descended into chaos after an altercation broke out after candidates were selected for the local elections.

Members have to be separated in altercation at FF convention

Two party members who attended the event had to be separated by colleagues.

The incident took place in the Skylon Hotel in the heart of the former constituency of Bertie Ahern in Drumcondra, Dublin.

Gardaí were not called and it is understood neither party member is expected to make a complaint about the incident on Wednesday.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Cyprian Brady confirmed he was present but insisted he was not involved.

Mr Brady, a long-time associate of Mr Ahern, told the Irish Independent there was a "minor disagreement".

The former TD added: "It was nothing to do with the selection convention."

Fianna Fáil member Brian Mohan, who was selected on the night to contest the local election, also confirmed the incident took place. "It was two people who know each other a long time and it got a bit heated. We separated them and they went on their way," Mr Mohan said.

One source said it overshadowed the selection convention. "It was silly, 'handbags' stuff," they added.

Irish Independent