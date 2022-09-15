Member of Commission on Taxation ‘stunned and disappointed’ at Varadkar ‘Sinn Féin manifesto’ comments

A MEMBER of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare has said he is "stunned and disappointed" by Leo Varadkar's criticism of some of its recommendations.

The Tánaiste is now embroiled in a growing row after he said that some of the commission's recommendations were “straight out of the Sinn Féin manifesto”.

After Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he did not agree with those remarks, John-Mark McCafferty, the chief executive of Threshold, said the Tánaiste's tone and response to some of its recommendations was not helpful.

"I am stunned am stunned and disappointed," he said.

The housing charity boss questioned whether people would be willing to serve on government-appointed commissions in the future if this was how senior politicians responded to their findings.

"I was asked by the Department of Finance in good faith to be part of a diverse group of people to consider policy for the medium term. The project took a good deal of time and I entered into it in good faith," Mr McCafferty told Independent.ie

"I assumed the end result would be regarded in a similar way. I do think comments like that in relation to commission reports, what precedence does it set? I wasn’t expecting that tone in relation to a government-commissioned report."

While saying he was speaking in a personal capacity, Mr McCafferty added: "To have such a senior politician make such a comment doesn’t help the cause of people who have something to say and come for a variety of standpoints coming together to deliberate. It’s really unfortunate."

He said it was for the Tánaiste to decide whether he needed to apologise or not.

The comments come after another commission member, the ESRI's Barra Roantree told RTÉ on Thursday morning that Mr Varadkar's comments were "not particularly helpful".

Earlier Mr Martin took issue with the Fine Gael leader’s comments about the report on the future of the State’s tax and welfare system, which was published on Wednesday, and claimed Mr Varadkar had been “complimentary” of the report on the margins of the earlier Cabinet meeting.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said certain proposals by the commission were never going to happen “while Fine Gael is in government" and said there were some recommendations that are “quite frankly, are straight out of the Sinn Féin manifesto”, citing proposals to increase tax on inheritance and savings.

But speaking on Thursday, Mr Martin said: “I wouldn't agree with those remarks. In the sense I wouldn’t agree because part of the issue here is that some of these proposals were coming in dribs and drabs over the last number of weeks and so we were at doorsteps like this answering questions on specific proposals."

He said that Mr Varadkar "to be fair" had been "complimentary" of the report on the margins of the Cabinet meeting. He said that the report had to be read in its entirety, saying its authors intended it to be a “medium-term framework” for the Irish economy over the next 10 to 15 years to generate revenue whilst dealing with the ageing population.

He said it proposes less taxes on labour and more on consumption and property, describing it as a “very serious report” that sets out how the country has evolved and how it will evolve over the next 30 years.

“There are genuine issues to be debated there and argued there as well because in terms of the overall framework of taxes in Ireland going back 50 years, the multinational sector has thrived and the enterprise sector has thrived,” he said.

He said there are “no easy choices” in the report and that there were individual recommendations that he would not agree with but said there is an “obligation” on Government to propose alternatives to those recommendations it is against. He noted that the introduction of levies like the local property tax and carbon tax had broadened the tax base but had been “difficult politically”.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said that it was “difficult to be precise” as to how much Ireland can expect to draw down from EU measures to tackle the energy crisis including a windfall tax on energy companies.

He said the government was not dependent on this funding as it would be separate from the “real firepower” in the State’s own budget surplus that will be used to fund cost of living supports into early spring of next year.

“No one is certain about the longevity of this crisis and the longevity of this war and the impact of that on energy and so therefore we have to be mindful of that,” he said.

Mr Martin said he understood and “instinctively” agreed with Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s criticism of universal energy credits being paid to “rich people like me”.

But he said that universal measures avoided “huge bureaucratic operations” which would delay to “allocation of badly needed funding” to households.

Mr Martin said Department of Finance projections for next year were “still optimistic” about the economy continuing to grow.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin also criticised protesters who harassed TDs outside Leinster as the Dáil returned on Wednesday, saying that “increasingly protests are violating people’s right to space and right to go to their place of work”. He said some protesters had “drummed out” more “important legitimate protests” by cystic fibrosis campaigners and others on Wednesday.

“I mean, we've had experiences of people putting a microphone in your face as you're walking in the park or walking home or whatever. So that’s unacceptable,” he said.

He was speaking at the opening of a new Penneys store at The Square in Tallaght, where some 300 new jobs have been created.

Mr Martin paid tribute to the clothing store as a “retail institution for generations of Irish families” and that it had meant a lot to people that it had not raised its prices on last year's.