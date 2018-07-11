Meghan Markle drawn into an online abortion row by Irish Senator

Meghan Markle has been drawn into an online abortion row by Senator Catherine Noone.

Ms Markle and Britain's Prince Harry arrived in Dublin on Tuesday for their first official overseas trip as a married couple.

The newlyweds attended a garden reception at Glencairn, where Senator Noone was among the 300 guests.

The Fine Gael Senator sparked controversy when she tweeted about how she and Meghan Markle discussed the referendum on abortion when she met the royals at a reception yesterday evening.

“A pleasure to meet Prince Harry & the Duchess of Sussex at the British Ambassador’s Residence this evening,” she wrote.

“The Duchess & I had a chat about the recent referendum result. She watched with interest & was pleased to see the result.”

Some online critics claimed that the former Suits actress had breached royal protocol which prevents them from expressing political views.

Ms Noone denied this, she admitted that the tweet was ill-judged and promptly deleted it.

She told Independent.ie: “I deleted it because it was unintentionally misleading – the Duchess was not in any way political.”

