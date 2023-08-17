Media Committee to meet during summer to invite RTÉ Board

TDs and Senators will next week meet virtually to formally agree to invite in members of the RTÉ Board.

Members of the RTÉ Board include: deputy chair Ian Kehoe; Aideen Howard; Kevin Bakhurst; Dr PJ Matthews; Anne O’Leary; Robert Shortt; Connor Murphy; Susan Ahern; Daire Hickey; David Harvey and Jonathan Ruane.

Mr Bakhurst, Ms O’Leary and Mr Shortt have come before politicians already to answer questions around the RTÉ scandal surrounding understated payments to top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The meeting will be held remotely via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday morning to agree the next steps of the Committee’s probe of the RTÉ scandal.

The board members will be given 14 days’ notice and this may mean the committee will have to meet before the Dáil returns after the summer recess on September 20.

Chair of the committee Niamh Smyth said many members of the RTÉ Board had not been treated with respect and were not able to do their work properly due to the breakdown in communication between the executives and the board.

Member of the Media Committee Malcolm Byrne said the second Grant Thornton report raises more questions about RTÉ’s accounts and audits.

“We still need to address the bigger question of the future of public service broadcasting and its funding. RTÉ will only lurch into further crisis if this challenge is not focused on by government in the autumn,” he said.

“I expect that while the Media Committee will examine the detail to this current crisis, our main focus has to be on the big picture and the underlying reasons as to why it occurred.”