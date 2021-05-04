Media Commission should have power to regulate all harmful content says Data Protection Commissioner

The country’s first Media Commission should have the power to regulate all harmful online content, an Oireachtas Committee will hear.

The Data Protection Commissioner’s (DPC) office will tell the Oireachtas Committee on Media tomorrow there is potential for a “regulatory lacuna” to emerge from to the proposed legislation underpinning the new social media regulator.

The DPC will say the current legislation “expressly excludes material that violates data protection or privacy law from falling within the scope of harmful content” under the Media Commission’s remit.

The DPC’s opening statements to the committee adds: “It is important that Media Commission has the power to regulate al types of harmful online content, irrespective of whether they involve personal data.

“This is because there are clear limitations to the reach of data protection regulation, meaning it does not and cannot provide a comprehensive regime for tackling harmful content posted or shared in an online context.”

The DPC says it has experienced an increase in the number of complaints received relating to online content that is “considered offensive, harmful, defamatory or detrimental to the health/ safety or wellbeing of one or more individuals”.

“In the absence of an existing statutory framework to regulate such issues and handle complaints in this area, the DPC finds itself having to deal with complaints relating to requests for the takedown of user-generated content, despite the fact that the data protection regime is not intended to tackle such matters and neither does it provide an appropriate range of tools for dealing with such matters,” it adds.

The DPC says data protection law is generally not intended to regulate online interactions between individuals where there is no relationship between those involved.

“It is important to highlight that the DPC cannot simply order the erasure or removal of personal data based on a unilateral assessment of online content,” it says.

“It is against this backdrop that the DPC respectfully suggests that the committee might give consideration to the potential risks to the public interest of a regulatory lacuna arising following the enactment of this Bill.

“This potentially arises in circumstances where as contemplated by the Bill, complaints about harmful content may be excluded from the remit of the Media Commission simply because the harmful online content in question also involves, at some level, the use of an individual’s personal data,” it adds.