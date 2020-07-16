Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s remarks confirming that the Covid-19 rent freeze and eviction ban will be extended - but not saying for how long - has been branded as “a complete shambles”.

The emergency measures are due to expire on Monday .

Mr O’Brien offers no information on how long they will be in place beyond that but says "it will not be extended indefinitely".

He says he will bring a memo to Cabinet on the issue on Monday and that he is still consulting with the Attorney General on the matter.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin claimed Mr O’Brien’s statement is “a complete shambles”.

He said: “It beggars belief that this matter couldn’t have been satisfactorily resolved in advance of the deadline expiring on Monday.

“Renters need support and clarity now.

“It appears the government is blaming a restrictive interpretation of the Constitution by the Attorney General for its failure to provide real protections for renters.

“They cannot hide behind this as an excuse for not doing the right thing,” Mr Ó Broin added.

He said that at a minimum the measures should be extended until October and that many renters will need this protection until the end of the year.

Mr Ó Broin claimed the situation is “further evidence that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael cannot be trusted to give adequate protection to renters.”

Mr O’Brien just last month suggested that the Government would extend the ban on rent increases and evictions until October.

Earlier this weeks he said he didn’t regret the remarks made to the Sunday Independent in June.

Serious doubts have been raised that the emergency measures brought in to help renters hit by the Covid-19 crisis can legally be extended beyond next week due to the wide-spread lifting of lock-down restrictions.

Criteria for an extension include considering the threat to public health and the need to restrict people’s movement to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr O’Brien released a statement this evening confirming the measures will be extended beyond Monday July 20 but offering no further details.

Mr O’Brien said: “I have been clear in my desire to see the rent freeze and eviction moratorium extended.

“However, I am very aware that there are legal implications for doing so. I will be consulting with the Attorney General on the matter and intend to bring a memo to Cabinet on Monday.”

He added: “The rent freeze and eviction moratorium which was brought in under emergency legislation will not be extended indefinitely so it is important to have alternative protections in place to safeguard renters.

“I am currently working with the Attorney General on legislation in this regard and I want to have it enacted prior to the Dáil recess.”

He reiterated a call for people to apply for the emergency rent supplement payment should they be struggling to pay their rent.

Mr O’Brien added: “I do not want to see any renter in arrears as a result of losing their job during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Read More

Online Editors