McGrath’s hard work noted across board, but could geography stop him from becoming next FF leader?

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath’s credentials for becoming the next leader of Fianna Fáil have been somewhat limited by one simple factor – geography.

The Cork minister not only shares a county but also a constituency with current Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, and for some in the party this excludes him from any real chance of succeeding the Taoiseach when he decides to step aside.

The view is that if Fianna Fáil is to grow further as a political force, the next party leader will have to be from another part of the country, with most touting a Dublin TD as the best place for a candidate for the job.

However, Tuesday’s Budget has shifted opinion on whether being from anywhere other than Cork is a prerequisite for leading the party of Lynch, Haughey and Ahern. Leadership talk died down to little more than a whisper since the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party think-in last month. Micheál Martin will be happy that the party get-together passed by with nothing more than some grumbling from the usual quarters.

This allowed the Government to focus on the Budget and the National Development Plan without any unnecessary noise, as the Taoiseach might say himself.

There were struggles around the National Development Plan, which resulted in a nudge and wink list of projects that may or not be developed at undisclosed costs at unknown times.

The budget process appears to have been more straight-forward and has been unanimously welcomed across the Government parties.

McGrath and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe have developed a good working and personal relationship over the years.

Fianna Fáil insists it has not been in government with Fine Gael since 2016, but the two parties have worked closely with each other on budgets throughout the confidence and supply years.

McGrath spent plenty of time on Merrion Street with Donohoe before moving into the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform after the last General Election.

Read More

His first budget as a minister was very much focused on addressing the issues raised across society by Covid-19 and there was no real room to put his stamp on the office.

This year has been different. Fianna Fáil is claiming big wins on spending in areas, which it believes did not receive sufficient investment under Fine Gael. Funding for disability, mental health and education are flagged specifically. Changes to means testing for carers and student grants are pointed to as significant achievements, even though the departments responsible for providing the funding are overseen by Fine Gael ministers.

However, some in Fine Gael admit there were areas where it was difficult to make changes when Paschal Donohoe was solely in charge of the purse strings.

High levels of funding for health, housing, childcare and education are also claimed as big wins by Fianna Fáil, but they didn’t come up against any resistance from Fine Gael or the Green Party in these areas either.

There is a view in Fianna Fáil that McGrath has stamped his authority in the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Some suggest this may be down to the exit of the once all-powerful department secretary general Robert Watt, who moved to health last year.

McGrath also has a good relationship with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, which helped in introducing a major welfare package.

In Fianna Fáil, McGrath has received plaudits for listening to ministers and TDs ahead of the Budget. It has been noted by some in the party that he made sure Fianna Fáil ministers of state were looked after with significant funding.

His junior ministerial colleagues describe him as “very supportive” and even as a “mentor” during budget negotiations.

“He’s an absolute gentleman and he has the most fantastic temperament and never gets hot headed,” one minister said.

Within the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, TDs, who have been starved of good news over the past year, also praised McGrath’s work on the Budget.

Although there is some reticence over whether funding commitments will turn into actual changes in people’s lives, such as reducing hospital waiting list or the cost of living.

The impact of the Budget will bed in over the coming months and Fianna Fáil TDs will be hoping for similarly expansive spending next year.

But the big question is – will their leader still be from Cork when it is announced next October.