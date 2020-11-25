McEntee willing to make statement on Woulfe appointment tomorrow, says Taoiseach

Bitter exchanges in the Dáil have marked the fresh revelation that a judge appointed to the Circuit Court on the same day as Séamus Woulfe’s nomination to the Supreme Court once worked in the law firm of ex-Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Helen McEntee, his successor as Justice Minister, was offering to come into the Dáil on Thursday to make a statement on all judicial appointment matters, and to take questions.

Amid uproar from the opposition over questions asked last week that went unanswered, Mr Martin snapped: “No impersonation of John Wayne is going to faze me, I can tell you that.”

He was answering Labour Party leader Alan Kelly, who said the Taoiseach was “letting the country down” by not answering questions. “I find that to be totally and utterly without precedent.”

Mr Kelly said he had asked 18 questions last week of the minister and the Taoiseach, and they had not been answered.

He told Mr Martin the opposition would find out the truth in time.

“We will get there, trust me, slice by slice,” he said.

Mr Kelly said it was asked when was Mr Martin informed that Séamus Woulfe was to be appointed. But no detailed answer had been given, he said.

All replies were instead deliberately “merged into one generic rubbish answer” by both the minister and the Taoiseach, he said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald asked if the Taoiseach was aware that the person appointed to the Circuit Court on the same day Séamus Woulfe was elevated to the Supreme Court last July “had a previous professional relationship with the former Fine Gael Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan?”

She asked Mr Martin to inform the House “if there were other expressions of interest in this post”.

She asked for no "waffle” in reply.

Mr Martin countered: “I don’t get into the relationships of people to any former office holders, or to deputies.”

The persons involved were appointed through a recruitment process involving the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB), he said.

“This appointment went through the traditional appointment advisory board, and was brought to Cabinet in accordance with the law, and with the Constitution. And that’s it.”

The Ceann Comhairle is to convene a meeting of the Business Committee to set arrangements for Ms McEntee to come into the Dáil with the Taoiseach, saying the chair had taken independent legal advice on what could be discussed, because of the separation of powers.

She would be presenting herself, making a full statement and taking questions and answers, he said, and was willing to do so.

The Taoiseach said the minister had been “taken aback” at the opposition’s withdrawal from the Dail’s business committee on the matter of the format in which she would answer questions.

Mr Martin said the questions “must be on process, and not commentary on the suitability of candidates or criteria, which some deputies were asking about”.

He said he had discussed the matter with Ms McEntee and she remained committed to coming into the House to answer questions.

“She wants to deal with this.”

It comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was aware that a Circuit Court judge, who was appointed on the same day as Séamus Woulfe, once worked in former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan’s solicitors firm.

Mr Varadkar initially said Ms McEntee told him the judge, Mary Morrissey, had previously worked at Mr Flanagan's firm when asked about the issue this morning.

He said: "I do think Minister McEntee mentioned that to me. So, yes is the short answer, but I don't think that's... of particular relevance."

However, around an hour later his spokesperson contacted Independent.ie and said that there had been "no such discussion" with Ms McEntee.

Solicitor Ms Morrissey was appointed to the Circuit Court on the same day as Mr Justice Woulfe was controversially announced as a Supreme Court judge.

Mr Varadkar's remarks on the issue of Ms Morrissey's appointment came at a press conference this morning.

He said: "I don't think the fact that somebody worked in somebody's law firm – whether they were a TD or not – bars them from appointment."

Mr Varadkar said Ms Morrissey went through the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) process and had been deemed suitable for appointment by that body which is chaired by the Chief Justice.

He also said: "I think it would be very unfair if we lived in a situation whereby because somebody knows a politician or ever worked in the same company as a politician, they are somehow barred from promotion.

"You know that wouldn't be fair."

Mr Varadkar said: "People shouldn't get the fast track because they have political connections, but there shouldn't be ‘cordon sanitaire’ put around them as if that somehow makes them dirty you know.

"That's wrong, that will discourage people from being involved in politics."

Asked if Ms Morrisey had been a member of Fine Gael or ever campaigned for Mr Flanagan, he said: "I don't know, to be honest.”

Ms Morrissey worked for around three years in Bolger White Egan and Flanagan solicitors in Portlaoise, Co Laois, before setting up her own firm.

She applied for the role on the Circuit Court through the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) and was recommended for the vacancy created by the passing of Circuit Court judge John Hannan.

Ms Morrissey qualified as a solicitor in 1999 and went on to set up her own practice in Carlow after working for Mr Flanagan’s firm. She also won accreditation with distinction in mediation in January 2014.

Mr Flanagan stepped down as Justice Minister after the last general election and was replaced by Helen McEntee in June.

On July 15, Ms McEntee brought two judicial appointments to Cabinet – Mr Woulfe and Ms Morrissey. Both appointments were approved by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the rest of his ministers.

Mr Varadkar said that Ms Morrissey's name was the only one put forward to Cabinet for the Circuit Court position.

Asked about the optics of Mr Woulfe and Ms Morrissey being appointed on the same day, Mr Varadkar said: "Lots of appointments have been made to the judiciary down the years. And there is a procedure and a process that's followed.

"It's one that ensures that anyone who's appointed from the bar or from being a solicitor to being a judge has to be vetted.

"That wasn't always the case. That's only happened in the last 10 years or so. Before that, there was no vetting.

"Now we make sure that everyone who goes from being a solicitor or a barrister to becoming a judge is vetted - and we know for sure that they're suitable for employment for that reason".

He said: "It's disappointing that the opposition are trying to make this a line of political attack undermining the Government and undermining the judiciary as well.

"They should be focusing on things that matter – Covid, preparing for Brexit, getting our economy back on track – but because they know the Government is doing a good job of all those things, they're trying to throw mud and that's the kind of people they are."

