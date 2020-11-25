McEntee will avoid questions for most of Dáil appearance

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will take questions on the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court and related matters on Thursday.

But only a quarter of the two-hour debate will be allocated to direct questions and answers to the Minister.

The rest will be taken up by set-piece speeches in a formula pushed through by the Government in the Dáil after 8.30pm.

Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers brought the proposal and said it was the same format used to debate the appointment of the former Attorney General Máire Whelan to the High Court in 2017. He denounced “fake anger” from the Opposition.

But Pádraig MacLochlainn of Sinn Féin said the Government had been forced to produce the Minister for accountability because of a collective Opposition stance over recent days. “You’re fooling nobody with you bad grace,” he told Mr Chambers. This was democracy, and he had “better get used to it.’

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats said the narrow scope for questions, with only five minutes for every party leader of spokesperson, raised its own question as to what the Government was afraid of. “What are they trying to hide?”

The same question was echoed by Richard Boyd Barrett of Solidarity People Before Profit who said the Government had tried to shield the minister for a week, without success, only to put forward a scheme whereby she would be shielded from questions for three-quarters of the allotted two hours, to be a from approximately 2,30pm on Thursday.

Online Editors