McEntee seeks pass for Judicial Bill to avoid Oireachtas scrutiny

Helen McEntee is seeking to bypass pre-legislative scrutiny by TDs and senators of a controversial Bill to reform how judges are appointed.

The Justice Minister wrote to the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl last Wednesday seeking a waiver for the requirement for the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill to be subject to scrutiny by the Oireachtas Justice Committee.

This would include holding public hearings and taking testimony from expert witnesses before it is finalised.

She argued that a previous Bill to set up a new commission was already the subject of extensive debate.

The Fine Gael minister was recently forced to defend the circumstances surrounding the appointment of former attorney general Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court after it emerged she did not tell the three Coalition leaders that five serving judges had expressed an interest in the role.

The Judicial Appointments Commission will replace the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) with the Government claiming it will provide for greater transparency in the process of appointing judges.

The commission will submit an list of up to five names for judicial vacancies.

However, constitutionally, the Government has sole discretion in deciding who is nominated for appointment by the President to the courts.

The Bill is a revised version of a previous one published in 2017 and backed by former transport minister Shane Ross. It had sought to set up a 17-member commission with a lay majority and lay chair.

The Bill fell when the general election was called.

Ms McEntee's Bill will see a nine-member commission chaired by the Chief Justice. There will be four members from a legal background and the same number of lay members. The AG will not have a vote and the Chief Justice will not have a casting vote. In the event of a tie, members would be asked to vote again so they could reach agreement.

Mr Ross and legal experts criticised Ms McEntee's Bill last week and called for further changes to it.

The Government had pledged to pass legislation in this area before the end of the year but missed that deadline.

Ms McEntee told Mr Ó Fearghaíl: "The precursor 2017 Bill, which addressed the same matter of reform as the General Scheme, was the subject of extensive debate before the Houses during its passage, and of course was the subject of pre-legislative scrutiny by the Committee, and the provisions of the General Scheme reflect my considerations of the contributions of members of the Houses."

Ms McEntee's spokesman said it was a matter for the Oireachtas to decide if pre-legislative scrutiny is required.

"The minister is conscious of the widespread calls for reform in this area and wants to enact such reform as quickly as possible.

"It may be the case that pre-legislative scrutiny over several months is not required in this case," he said.

