McDonald says Brian Stanley will not answer questions in Dáil as Sinn Féin TD to give statement on controversial tweets

Mary Lou McDonald said Brian Stanley will not be answering questions in the Dáil after making his personal statement on controversial tweets regarding the murder of British soldiers and Leo Varadkar’s sexuality.

The Sinn Féin leader added that a lesson Sinn Féin deputies have learned is that if they have any “ill-judged” or “silly” social media posts from years back that they will be used “to score a political point against you”.

The Sinn Féin Laois/Offaly TD is also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Ms McDonald has said she will not be asking him to resign.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland Ms McDonald explained that Mr Stanley will not be answering questions, as only the government and the cabinet are answerable to the Dáil and not individual members.

She said: “No he won’t (be answering questions), but he will make a personal statement to the Dáil as requested by the Ceann Comhairle and I think Brian will set out his stall, make his position clear and Brian is an honourable person.

"The way our democratic system operates is that the government and members of the cabinet are answerable to the Dáil and accountable to the Dáil so when they come before the Dáil they make statements and take questions, although sometimes there is a struggle to make them do that.”

She added: “Individual members are not accountable to the Dáil they are accountable to the people but any one of us can avail of the opportunity to make a personal statement and that is what Brian has done without in the rules and I know that does not involve the taking of questions, it never has.”

When asked if this is a double standard as Sinn Féin often implores other deputies to answer questions when they come to the chamber, Ms McDonald stressed that is not in law and practice for individual members to do so.

“I’ve just explained to you when ministers and members of the cabinet, the government who have executive power and make decisions, particularly when the most senior member the Taoiseach has leaked confidential documents or if there's controversy surrounding an appointment of the supreme court bench, those ministers are in law and in practice within our system answerable in the Dáil and that's why they answer questions,” Ms McDonald said.

“Individual members elected to the house on the opposition bench whether it's Sinn Féin or any other party are not accountable to the Dáil, they are accountable to the people but they do have the facility to make a personal statement and that's what Brian will be doing.”

On the same programme, An Taoiseach Michaél Martin said he accepts that it’s not the norm for oppositional members to answer questions in the Dáil but feels Mr Stanley should do so at PAC, the committee in which he is chairman of.

He said: “In my view at the PAC he could take some questions, there’s no issue there in terms of why he wouldn’t be.

"I do accept that ordinarily, it’s government ministers that take questions but I do think in relation to some of his tweets, particularly in relation to what he said on narrow water bridge and the British establishment, the murder of Lord Mountbatten and those young boys which I think is one of the great crimes against humanity that we experienced over the last 40 years, I think he needs to apologise for that and also for the tweet in relation to the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

When asked if he believes Ms McDonald should ask Mr Stanley to resign, he said: “I would like to see what he has to say tomorrow and give him the opportunity to come into public account and give his comprehensive statement and apology.”

Mr Stanley posted on Twitter that the Kilmichael ambush during the War of Independence in 1920 and the Narrow Water attack on British soldiers by the Provisional IRA “taught the elite of (the) British Army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland”. He added: “Pity for everyone they were such slow learners.”

In a 2017 post as Mr Varadkar became Fine Gael leader, Mr Stanley said: “Yippie 4 d tory. it’s Leo. U can do what you like in bed but don’t look 4 a pay rise in the morning.”

Mr Stanley claimed that the “yippie” in his tweet was him celebrating what has been achieved for gay rights. He insisted he has been campaigning for gay rights “before it was popular” and he doesn’t need to say sorry to the LGBT community for the post.

Mr Stanley has since deleted his Twitter account. With regards to posting on social media, Ms McDonald said that “everyone needs to be mindful of what they post online”.

She added: “I think the Sinn Féin deputies have learned a very valuable lesson and this is that if others, whoever they may be, choose to go through your posts over years and years and years back, and if they are going to find things that are ill-judged or frankly silly, well they will use that to put you behind the eight ball and score a political point against you.”

Ms McDonald stressed that although social media platforms are more often used for good, they can also be “misused” or “slopilly used” and that there’s “a lesson there for all of us”.

