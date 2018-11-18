McDonald issues legal threat over tweet
Mary Lou McDonald sent a legal letter to a Fianna Fail TD over a comment he made about the Sinn Fein leader on Twitter.
Solicitors representing Ms McDonald sent a two-page letter to Louth TD Declan Breathnach after he posted a comment on the social media platform in October.
