News Politics

Sunday 18 November 2018

McDonald issues legal threat over tweet

SF leader Mary Lou McDonald wants apology
SF leader Mary Lou McDonald wants apology
Philip Ryan

Philip Ryan

Mary Lou McDonald sent a legal letter to a Fianna Fail TD over a comment he made about the Sinn Fein leader on Twitter.

Solicitors representing Ms McDonald sent a two-page letter to Louth TD Declan Breathnach after he posted a comment on the social media platform in October.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Also in this section