McDonald grilled on Stanley, the Provos and why so many Sinn Féin party members are reluctant to take the Covid-19 vaccine

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald today faced an intense grilling on the controversy to hit her party due to Brian Stanley tweets.

In an interview with RTÉ Radio’s Claire Byrne, Ms McDonald was defensive and at times combative as she was quizzed on her views on Mr Stanley’s social media posts, the Provisional IRA and why so many Sinn Féin supporters are reluctant to take a Covid-19 vaccine.

Here’s what she said and how political opponents have responded:

On Stanley’s tweet about the killing of British soldiers in Ireland

Laois-Offaly TD Mr Stanley landed himself in hot water over a tweet where he said: “kilmicheal (sic) (1920) and narrow water (1979) the 2 IRA operations that taught the elite of (the) British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners.”

Kilmichael in Co Cork was an IRA ambush in 1920 in which 17 Auxiliaries died. Eighteen members of the British army were killed in the Provisional IRA ambush at Narrow Water near Warrenpoint in 1979.

The tweet sparked outrage from IRA victims and unionist politicians. Mr Stanley apologised for it and deleted the post.

Ms McDonald said that Mr Stanley was drawing parallels between the two attacks and claimed that the desirability or accuracy of this “will depend on your political vantage point”.

She claimed the problem with the tweet was the “tone” and the impression to many that it was “either being flippant or perhaps even gloating”. She said Mr Stanley apologised but she raised no issue with the Warrenpoint attack when it was put to her that Sinn Féin’s view is the soldiers on that occasion were legitimate targets.

She went further saying: “The soldiers concerned were members of the Parachute Regiment, the same regiment that went into Derry, into Ballymurphy and caused absolute murder and mayhem. And in the course of a war… that ambush did happen.

“That's a matter of historical record in the same way that the Auxilliairies back in 1920 were targeted by Tom Barry and the IRA of that time.”

She was later forced to admit that Mr Barry himself did not support the Provisional IRA’s campaign of terror in the 1970s and 1980s.

On the Provisional IRA's bombing campaign

Ms McDonald was told that Mr Barry had a problem with the Provisional IRA bombing public places and was asked if she did too. She said: "Of course I do. Who would not?"

She went on to speak in generalities saying: "I have a problem...around the fact that anyone was hurt and injured and I’ve said many times before if I had written the book of Irish history it would look very different."

And she sought to justify the campaign of terror saying: "The facts are that we came through historically an experience of colonisation, dispossession, poverty and conflict and that's the reality of the history of our island. "

She said there are "very different perspectives" on the past adding: "I’m an Irish Republican. I make no bones about that. I make no apology for it but I would always ask of myself and others that you consider the other view...particularly now because we are now on the pathway to reunification."

On allegations that Mr Stanley’s tweet about Leo Varadkar was homophobic

Mr Stanley posted the following on Twitter on the day Mr Varadkar was elected as leader of Fine Gael in 2017: “Yippie 4 d tory. it’s Leo. U can do what you like in bed but don’t look 4 a pay rise in the morning.”

He has rejected any suggestion of homophobia and pointed to his previous campaigning for gay rights.

Ms McDonald argued that when the tweet is read out of context “you’d say what in the name of God is that?” adding: “of course it would be open to a homophobic construction.”

However, she claimed that the political charge leveled in the post “is not a homophobic one it is of being a Tory”. She also later said: “Brian is absolutely excellent and outstanding at many things but not at Twitter.”

On RTÉ’s coverage of the controversy

Ms McDonald rejected suggestions the issue raised questions about Mr Stanley’s judgment and she complained: “This has been given an incredible airing, by the way, on RTÉ. I mean I think people are across all of the details of it.”

Ms Byrne pointed out that RTÉ covered recent controversies to hit the Government including the leaking of a document by then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the row over the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court. Ms McDonald said: “People will make their own assessment of that”.

On Mr Stanley remaining as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

Ms McDonald said: “Absolutely he should” adding: “Brian Stanley is a very, very understated, low key, thorough and thoughtful kind of person… he’s not a person to court controversy or attention. It’s not his style.”

She said: “He has made mistakes… and he will address those matters in the Dáil [next week]. But he’s more than fit to chair the committee.”

On a Sinn Féin member calling to a young activist’s door after she posted critical tweets

A young Sinn Féin activist Christine O'Mahony has spoken out about how a party member came to her home to tell her to remove critical tweets she posted. She has resigned from Sinn Féin.

Ms O’Mahony was later subjected to a social media pile-on from people believed to be Sinn Féin supporters. She told LMFM today that she would be sending abusive tweets she received to the party’s head office.

Speaking to LMFM, the young woman said she “felt weird” about a party member calling to her door, when he called she was in the middle of an online lecture.

Asked about the incident, Ms McDonald told RTÉ that anybody can criticise Sinn Féin and claimed there’s “nobody trying to censor anybody”. Ms Byrne challenged her on this given what happened to Ms O’Mahony.

Ms McDonald sought to play down the incident. She said everyone knows everyone in Sinn Féin's local branches. She said: “I know everyone in my Cumann. They all know me. I wouldn’t think twice about knocking on a Cumann member’s door. It wouldn’t occur to me that it was a problem.”

She said she would have an issue with a person “going to anybody's door and instructing anybody that they can’t be critical of anything they want. Obviously people have the right to free speech. And absolutely the right to criticise Sinn Féin and any aspect of it.”

On the reluctance of Sinn Féin supporters to take a Covid-19 vaccine

Another Ógra Sinn Féin member who resigned last week was Seán Pender, the party’s LGBT officer in UCD. He said one of the reasons he quit was a recent opinion poll showing that just 55pc of Sinn Féin supporters said they’re take a Covid-19 vaccine.

Ms McDonald said: “There will be concerns for citizens, upstanding people – sane, rational, thoughtful people - who will ask questions correctly about the vaccine.”

She said it’s important concerns are aired and addressed. She added: “I will have the vaccine as soon as I am eligible for it... Vaccines save lives.”

Reaction to Ms McDonald’s remarks

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar accused Ms McDonald of seeking to justify "glorification of violence" and "latent homophobia".

He posted on Twitter: “I have made no public comment on the Brian Stanley tweets but listening to Mary Lou McDonald this morning equivocating and justifying glorification of violence, latent homophobia and internal party intimidation is truly nauseating. This is not the kind of change Ireland needs, ever."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin claimed the incident where a Sinn Féin member called to Ms O’Mahony’s door was “very heavy-handed behaviour” adding: “it is intimidating to that young person to have someone calling to the house."

He argued it "represents the sort of cult of control within Sinn Féin. It is not a normal democratic party in the sense that pressure is put on individual members of the party to conform at all costs."

On Mr Stanley’s tweets he said: "I still would have significant concerns. I listened to the interview with Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald TD this morning in relation to the events of 1979 and the murder of 18 British soldiers and there was no reference on the same day to the murder of Lord Mountbatten and the two young boys.

"Whoever detonated that bomb from the shore-line could see who was on that boat (off Sligo). It was a terrible crime against humanity and I have yet to hear an unequivocal condemnation from the Sinn Fein leader for what happened at Warrenpoint on that very same day."

