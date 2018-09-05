McDonald flounders on IRA and anti-terrorism court

Mary Lou McDonald did not deny that the IRA still exists when she was challenged on claims that it pulls the strings in Sinn Féin.

Her failure to do so meant Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty was forced to defend her, and insist that the terror group is gone. Meanwhile, the Sinn Féin leader has also faced criticism for unclear remarks on Sinn Féin's position on the Special Criminal Court (SCC).The party has previously said it wants to abolish the SCC, which holds trials of terrorists and gangsters.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan last night said that Ms McDonald's "equivocation" on the court made Sinn Féin "unfit" for government.

Ms McDonald's comments came in two radio interviews following Sinn Féin's think-in meeting in Co Cavan.

On RTÉ's 'Morning Ireland' she was asked about claims by Sinn Féin's political opponents that the party is really run by "shadowy figures in Belfast" with connections to the IRA.

Ms McDonald denied this, and insisted she was in charge as leader and "the buck stops with me".

Presenter Bryan Dobson put it to her that a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assessment found that the Provisional IRA still exists and, while it is not engaged in terrorism, it is involved in the Republican political agenda. "If it's not pursuing that political agenda through Sinn Féin, it's hardly pursuing it anywhere else," he said.

Ms McDonald did not take the opportunity to deny the IRA still exists. Instead she said "it's no secret" that "tens of thousands of people in the North of Ireland went through the prison system".

"It was an entirely abnormal situation. The social contract in the society had collapsed."

Later, Sinn Féin's deputy leader in the Dáil, Mr Doherty, was forced to insist "the IRA doesn't exist" and "has left the stage". Asked why Ms McDonald didn't say this in her interview, he said: "She has said that on numerous occasions." He said claims that the IRA was driving Sinn Féin policy were "absolutely without base".

Separately, Ms McDonald was asked on 'Newstalk Breakfast' if it was still Sinn Féin's policy to abolish the SCC. The question was posed following the conviction of gangland murderer Freddie Thompson.

Ms McDonald's response has led to confusion over Sinn Féin's position. She said she welcomed Thompson's conviction and that Sinn Féin "supports all of the courts because the rule of law has to be applied and because communities have to be kept safe".

She said Sinn Féin was not unique or alone in "raising concerns" about due process in non-jury courts.

Pressed again on whether she was in favour of the SCC, she said that there needed to be a discussion with the judiciary and other stakeholders about non-jury courts.

She said such courts were considered emergency measures that were never meant to be a permanent feature in the criminal justice apparatus. She also said: "Our position in respect of the Special Criminal Court is a matter of record".

But the Justice Minister responded, saying the SCC was a "bulwark against terrorism and organised crime" and there were good reasons for having it. He added: "I believe that equivocation on it actually renders Sinn Féin unfit for government".

