McDonald calls prime minister 'jingoistic' and demands unity referendum be planned

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has described British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as "jingoistic and bullish" and said the Government needs to start planning for unity on the island of Ireland.

Ms McDonald, due to meet Mr Johnson this week, said she will be reminding him of his "obligations under the Good Friday and subsequent agreements, including the provision for a unity referendum".

"If the British government have factored into their calculations a hard Border, then they must factor in a unity referendum as laid out in the Good Friday Agreement," she said.

"The route back for the North into the EU is clear - Irish unity is the route back to the EU."

Addressing a meeting of party members in Belfast yesterday, including former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams and current vice-president Michelle O'Neill, Ms McDonald described Mr Johnson as "jingoistic and bullish", adding "he is not my prime minister".

"Elements of our political establishment tell us that now is not the time to discuss Irish unity. They are wrong," she said. "Now is exactly the right time to discuss it.

"The Government has to begin planning for unity."

The Sinn Féin president also gave an update on the talks to revive the power-sharing government at Stormont.

Meetings had been held but "little progress was made".

"Key issues have not been faced up to yet," she said.

"The DUP are focusing on protecting the union with Britain above all else, regardless of the consequences for society, for the economy or for the people."

Irish Independent