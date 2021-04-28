Mattie McGrath draws comparison to Nazis and ‘Hitler’s time’ after Garda Commissioner bans taxi driver protest

The Taoiseach has branded Dáil references to the Nazis and Hitler as “disgraceful” after a row broke out following the decision of the Garda Commissioner to ban a taxi protest outside Government Buildings.

Micheál Martin asked that Independent TD Mattie McGrath withdraw the remarks, which he branded “disgraceful and contemptible”.

Mr McGrath had said of the ban: “Are we going back to Nazis, or Hitler’s time? What the hell is going on here?

“We need to pull up Drew Harris. He is our Garda boss man, but I don’t like the antics. This is driving people away from supporting the gardaí.”

The Taoiseach responded angrily that Ireland had an unarmed police force “that has stood us well and served the country throughout the years”.

“That reference should be withdrawn, irrespective of to whom it applies, given the appalling atrocities that the Nazis committed, and that Hitler committed.

“We’re a far different country than that, and it's not good enough that remarks like that would just slip off the tongue in condemning operational decisions that have been taken.

“It isn't good enough for this parliament, and it shouldn't be tolerated.”

Mr McGrath, leader of the Rural Independent Group and a TD for Tipperary, refused to withdraw the remarks.

The Taoiseach said the Government was very conscious of the very difficult challenges taxi drivers are facing as a result of the pandemic. It had provided a number of supports to the taxi drivers.

“I accept that they may not consider them to be sufficient, but we have provided them and are prepared to examine their situation,” said Mr Martin.

“We’re the one country that has been a beacon against fascism since the foundation of the State. We’re the one country that brought in a Constitution that was radical in its time, in the middle of the fascist era of the 1930s.”

Mr McGrath should have awareness and “a bit of acknowledgement of where this country has come”, and should withdraw the remarks, he said. “It's not good enough.”

The row erupted after Richard Boyd Barrett told the Dáil that Grada Commissioner Drew Harris has banned the protest, due to take place tomorrow on public health grounds.

He queried the interpretation and the decision to ban a legitimate and safe protest by taxi drivers, who would be staying in their cars.

He asked if such a ban on the protest was in line with the Government's view of public health guidelines, and whether it would seek to find out “what on earth Drew Harris thought he was doing, using public health as an excuse to ban a legitimate protest by taxi drivers”.

But Mr Martin said he had no intention of becoming involved in any way in an operational matter for a Garda Síochána.

Mr McGrath, before making his Nazi and Hitler comparison, said taxi drivers have been wiped out. He had been contacted about the ban by Tipperary drivers who had intended coming to Dublin in their cars to protest.

“Are we living in a totally totalitarian state that we can’t have any protest safely in cars? I mean, this is unbelievable.”

He called for a debate on the matter.