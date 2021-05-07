Maternity hospital restrictions ‘barbaric’ and traumatic for couples, Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers tells Seanad

Lisa Chambers has told of her “traumatic” birth experience when her partner was forced to leave the hospital due to Covid restrictions.

Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader in the Seanad said the situation for couples was “barbaric” as she led criticisms of the absence of an overall national policy.

“I have been through this myself last year, and I can attest to how traumatic and awful the situation is,” she told the Seanad.

“To be in that position where your partner is frogmarched out of the hospital, not allowed back in, and you're heading into the birthing suite, wondering will they make it on time – and for some people they haven’t.”

The prevention of partners from attending the anomaly scan and restrictions preventing their support of the mother in the act of labour are “barbaric”, she said.

“It is cruel, it is unnecessary and it has to stop. We are 14 months into this pandemic and they still haven't found a solution to make this happen.

“Your partner is not a luxury at the birth of their baby. They are there for physical and mental support of the mum and they're there to be present for the birth of their child.”

She pointed out that a report last week from the Psychologists Society of Ireland had provided evidence “that this is directly impacting negatively on the mental health of women, but also increasing anxiety among partners, who are sitting in parking lots waiting for the phone call so they can run up the stairs and hope to make the birthing suite in time.”

HSE chief executive Paul Reid suggested yesterday that restrictions on partners should be lifted entirely.

Dr Colm Henry of National Public Health Emergency Team is to write to all maternity units to advise them to remove restrictions.

But Ms Chambers, former TD for Mayo and party spokeswoman on Brexit, said some hospitals are still reluctant to lift the ban on partners attending labour, or even having long post-natal visits.

“I want to ask the question, who is making the decisions? Is it the Minister for Health? Is it the HSE chief executive? Or do hospitals just do their own thing? Because right now it feels like we're not listening to women.”

Her complaints were widely echoed. Green Party leader in the Senate Pauline O’Reilly said parents all over Ireland were frustrated at the postcode lottery at maternity level.

“In Galway, partners are allowed in for one hour a day when the baby is born. In the rest of the northwest there is no visiting allowed – yet in some of the hospitals in Dublin, it is three hours a day,” she said.

“There is no real excuse for that other than the fact that we need to support the hospitals and the midwives in order to achieve that balance.

“There is nothing in the world of a difference between a woman, a baby and a partner in the west of Ireland and in Dublin.

“Why we cannot show quality on this issue is quite frankly beyond me. We need to step up now. I heard Paul Reid of the HSE saying that there is no reason not to allow partners in.

“Whatever the blockage is, we need to fix it and ensure as well that babies get what they need from both their parents.”