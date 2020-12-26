Mass vaccination and tentative return to normal by next May or June – Taoiseach hopes

Taoiseach Micheál Martin called on people not to drop their guard in the fight against the virus. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

A tentative return to normality will start from next summer, with May and June to see large sections of the population vaccinated against Covid-19, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has signalled.

Mr Martin said the first six months of 2021 will see improvements as small numbers of vaccines are rolled out to the most vulnerable, but that it would be later in the year before higher volumes are rolled out.

The Taoiseach said that he expected up to three vaccines to be on the market by the end of January.

“I think the first six months of 2021 will see improvements but we certainly won’t have normality in the first six months, as we knew it,” Mr Martin told a pre-Christmas briefing for political journalists in Government Buildings.

“The vaccine rollout is very much dependant on the European deals and agreements that Europe has with the manufacturing companies and pharmaceutical companies.

“[European Commission] President Ursula von der Leyen said to us a few weeks ago that the volumes coming through in January and February are relatively low in terms of what would come subsequently. That’s where we’ll be dealing with nursing-home residents and healthcare workers and key workers. But that will make a significant difference in itself.

“If we can immunise and can protect those most vulnerable, that already begins to give us a greater freedom in terms of policy options and decisions we take.

“And certainly, the manufacturing of vaccines will ramp up [from] March onwards. She would have identified May-June as critical months in terms of high volumes of vaccines coming in.

“So I think, from the summer on, we’ll see a degree of normality returning. But I can’t be definite about that. Because we see even this week in the UK the impact of a mutant variant of the virus and the dramatic impact it’s had on life in Britain. And here as well... so it can change.”

The Taoiseach said that we will shortly have three vaccines, with the Pfizer vaccine and the expectation of two more from Moderna and AstraZeneca in the coming weeks.

“Moderna is coming faster now, and AstraZeneca will be here in January as well,” he said.

“What I’m saying here is conservative... I could also see a scenario in which manufacturing ramps up more quickly and where higher volumes of vaccines gets to member states more quickly.

“That’s the more hopeful scenario. And we’ve seen how the Pfizer and Moderna ones have come more quickly than we thought.”

Mr Martin pointed out that there is concern among public health officials that talk of the vaccine rollout has made people less adherent to restrictions in recent weeks.

“I do believe it will be a tentative return to normality. I think we’ll have to be careful about it... and there is some concern on the public health side that, the more we talk about vaccines the less guarded people seem to become, in terms of their personal behaviour,” he said.

“So we have to be very vigilant and say to people that, notwithstanding that the vaccine programme is being rolled out, you’ve got to be very vigilant and observe guidance in relation to personal behaviour.”

Mr Martin says it is likely to be May or June before the country gets to a position of mass inoculation of the population.

“You will caveat that by saying that could be ramped up and accelerated. And this is an uncertain virus and can change in the way we’ve seen,” he said.

He added that restrictions are being continually reviewed by the Government.

“I’ve made this point consistently – in the second wave we did things differently... so schools stayed open, construction stayed open. This time, in terms of non-essential retail.

“There are areas we’ll look at again on January 12, see where we are in terms of the numbers. But in terms of where we are right now, it’s reasonable to say that some of the restrictions in some of the sectors will be for the longer haul,” he said.

The Taoiseach acknowledged that the Government is ultimately guided by the number of new cases and that this will impact on decision-making around restrictions, including for schools, construction and retail which currently remain open.

He called on people not to drop their guard in the fight against the virus.

“We can impact the virus. We can keep the pressure on, by reducing our contacts and by living in accordance with the guidelines,” he said.

