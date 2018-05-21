SINN Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald has admitted to be being a fan of the latest addition to the British royal family, saying Prince Harry should consider himself “lucky”.

SINN Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald has admitted to be being a fan of the latest addition to the British royal family, saying Prince Harry should consider himself “lucky”.

Mary Lou on the British royal wedding: Prince Harry 'did well'

While some within her party were critical of RTÉ’s decision to show Saturday’s nuptials, Ms McDonald said she understands why people would watch it.

“I didn’t. But I did see Meghan Markle’s dress. She looked astonishingly lovely. I’m a fan of hers because like everyone else I’ve watched Suits,” she said. The Dublin Central TD declared herself a fan of the “absolutely brilliant” actress, adding the Harry “did well”.

Over the weekend, Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady lashed out at the national broadcaster for showing the wedding. “‪As an Irish Republican living in a so called ‘Republic’ I totally oppose RTE using my TV license money to broadcast the wedding of a privileged English monarch,” he wrote on Twitter.

Asked about those comments, Ms McDonald said lots of people had “mixed views” on the topic because they “strongly object to anything monarchical” But she added: “The couple got married, best of luck to them.

“I understand how people have an interest in it because it’s sort of showbiz and celebrities. People like weddings. They like to see how people are turned out. “

Online Editors