| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mary Lou McDonald’s husband threatens to sue Shane Ross for defamation

Martin Lanigan claims chapter on family home in biography of SF leader is a breach of his financial privacy 

Martin Lanigan and Mary Lou McDonald Expand
Shane Ross Expand

Close

Martin Lanigan and Mary Lou McDonald

Martin Lanigan and Mary Lou McDonald

Shane Ross

Shane Ross

/

Martin Lanigan and Mary Lou McDonald
Jody Corcoran byline 27/5/22. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Jody Corcoran Email

The husband of Mary Lou McDonald is threatening to sue Shane Ross, author of a recent biography on the Sinn Féin leader, for defamation.

Solicitors acting for Martin Lanigan are understood to have hand-delivered a letter to the home of Mr Ross in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, on Tuesday last, setting out a complaint in relation to a chapter in the bestselling book.

Most Watched

Privacy