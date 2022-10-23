Mary Lou McDonald’s husband threatens to sue Shane Ross for defamation

The husband of Mary Lou McDonald is threatening to sue Shane Ross, author of a recent biography on the Sinn Féin leader, for defamation.

Solicitors acting for Martin Lanigan are understood to have hand-delivered a letter to the home of Mr Ross in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, on Tuesday last, setting out a complaint in relation to a chapter in the bestselling book.

The chapter relates to the couple’s purchase, extension and renovation of their home in Cabra, Dublin.

The Dublin firm of solicitors McCartan & Burke — who separately are acting for McDonald in a libel action she is pursuing against RTÉ — state in the letter that a claimed “imputation” in the book is “groundless and untrue”, and that Martin Lanigan “has a reasonable expectation of privacy as to his financial affairs.”

Mr Lanigan is demanding an apology, financial compensation and legal costs, or says he will issue legal proceedings without further notice.

Last night Shane Ross said he was “surprised” to receive the letter. He believed it “perfectly appropriate” that the ownership of all politicians’ properties held jointly with their partners should be “transparent”.

He said there was “no allegation in the book of impropriety”, but added that the book asked “reasonable questions, which should be answered.”

If necessary, he said, he intended to “fully defend any proceedings”.

The development comes at a time when McDonald and other Sinn Féin TDs are in the public spotlight in relation to increasing recourse to libel law — which, the Dáil has been told, has a “chilling effect on public debate and democracy”.

Last weekend, Taoiseach Micheál Martin claimed that Sinn Féin was attempting to shut down public debate by taking defamation cases against journalists, media outlets, and politicians from other political parties.

Sinn Féin, however, has defended individual TDs’ use of defamation law — and has denied a co-ordinated policy exists to stymie debate.

In the case of Mr Ross, the author of Mary Lou McDonald, A Republican Riddle, it is Martin Lanigan rather than the Sinn Féin leader who has threatened to sue for defamation.

Mr Lanigan maintains a low public profile and is not known to be a member of Sinn Féin.

McDonald, however, is regularly described as expected as a future taoiseach. The couple married in 1996, and in 2010 purchased their Cabra home for €517,000. It was then extensively renovated and extended.

‘It is essential that freedom of speech is not curtailed in the political arena by means of threats of legal action’

Asked yesterday to confirm that Martin Lanigan’s lawyers had written to Shane Ross, and whether Mary Lou McDonald would also be initiating legal proceedings, a spokesman for Sinn Féin said: “This is not a matter we will be commenting on.”

The Sunday Independent understands that Lanigan’s letter was hand-delivered to the home of Ross at 5pm on Tuesday, followed by a text message from a partner in the law firm to the mobile phone of the former government minister, informing him that the letter was in a green letter box attached to the entrance gate, and requesting acknowledgement of its receipt.

Lanigan’s solicitors state that chapter 6 in the book, subtitled ‘The Mansion in Cabra’, “constitutes a gross invasion and breach of his right to privacy”. It also states that he has a “reasonable expectation of privacy as to his financial affairs”.

The solicitors say the chapter asks the question where the couple found the money to purchase and carry out works to the house.

Lanigan’s solicitors also claim readers of the biography are ultimately invited to make conclusions which are “groundless and untrue and represent a grave and extremely damaging attack” on his name and reputation.

Lanigan is requiring Ross publish a “suitable correction and apology”, is seeking a sum of money in compensation, and costs — otherwise, say his solicitors, he intends to issue legal proceedings without further notice.

In a statement last night, Ross, who is a Sunday Independent columnist, said: “I was surprised to receive the letter from the solicitor for Mary Lou’s husband last week.

"I had corresponded with Martin when writing the biography, asking to interview him for the book. I also contacted Mary Lou’s office seeking to put questions to her. Unfortunately, I received no response in either case.

“I believe it is perfectly appropriate that the ownership of all politicians’ properties held jointly with their partners should be transparent and do not in any way accept that the subject is a breach of privacy.

“There is no allegation in the book of impropriety over the refurbishment of their house by either Martin Lanigan or Mary Lou.

"Indeed, it is explicitly stated on page 184: ‘There is nothing to suggest that Mary Lou has ever been involved in anything untoward or has been other than a person of impeccable financial integrity, but she ruthlessly demands transparency of others.’

“The book seeks similar transparency, asking reasonable questions which should be answered. They have been asked before and have never been addressed.

"The offer to interview both Martin and Mary Lou and to publicise their responses remains on the table.

“I look forward to resolving this matter in a less confrontational manner.

"However, I will, if it proves necessary, fully defend any proceedings. It is essential that freedom of speech is not curtailed in the political arena by means of threats of legal action or by misguided claims that privacy has been breached.”