Mary Lou McDonald said she has written to the British prime minister following a decision to exclude her from a meeting of political leaders at Stormont yesterday

A row broke out ahead of the meeting between the UK foreign secretary James Cleverly and the five main parties in Northern Ireland, which Ms McDonald said she was not allowed attend. Sinn Féin subsequently refused to attend the meeting at all, as did the SDLP.

Ms McDonald was told by Stormont officials that her exclusion was a “matter of protocol” but she said Irish Government officials later told her that this was not the case.

“We were simply told, having been invited to this meeting, that the leader of Sinn Fein was not permitted to come to the meeting,” she said.

“It was bizarre and off the wall and it was on helpful given that we have now a really, really important window, in which very serious work needs to be done.”

Ms McDonald said she has written to the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “to air my concerns” and she hopes “lessons will be learned” and the the incident will not be repeated.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Ms McDonald confirmed she was informed that she could not attend yesterday’s meeting on Tuesday evening but she assumed it was a mistake, adding: “I couldn't believe my ears.”

The Sinn Fein leader will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Belfast today to discuss ongoing issues in Northern Ireland.

She said there must be clarity on whether a new Northern Ireland assembly election will be called.

"We are left in a situation where... eight months on from a democratic election, the people who went out to cast their vote cast their democratic verdict have been left without government as the DUP persists in it's boycott of government – aided and abetted by Tory government,” she said.

Ms McDonald also said there “has to be level of checks” at ports in Northern Ireland and the “administrative burden” at ports is a “consequence of Brexit”.

However, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is “totally opposed” to the prospect of border control posts in Northern Ireland.

The DUP leader told the BBC that a deal over the Protocol “is not close” as progress has been made on technical issues but “major political issues” remain.

It is understood that the UK will bring forward legislation this week which could see work on the construction of border control posts at Northern Ireland ports resume.

When it was put to Mr Donaldson that the DUP has backed itself into a corner but there may be a way out, he said he found it “remarkable” that a party defending NI’s place in the UK is described as “backing itself into a corner”.

He said court rulings have found the Protocol “separates Northern Ireland from Great Britain”.

The Lagan Valley MP said he wants to see “rapid progress” in negotiations, he told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, or in respect of the Protocol Bill “because we want a solution to this problem so we can get the political institutions fully functioning again.”

On the development around enhanced data sharing, Mr Donaldson said he understands it relates to proposals in the Protocol Bill for a red lane whereby goods moving from Britain via Northern Ireland into the EU single market in the Republic.

The agreement reached between the UK and EU would facilitate those checks, he added.

“The idea is that goods moving within the UK internal internal market between Great Britain and Northern Ireland would be free-flowing.

“So obviously we want to see more detail on this but we obviously want to see more progress.”

On border control posts at NI ports, he continued: “Border posts of course would not be in respect of goods moving within the UK internal market, any checks that would be carried out would relate solely to goods that are flowing into the European Union and their single market.

“So we have been very clear, Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market must be respected and protected in UK law. I made that clear yesterday to the Foreign Secretary and I was reassured by his response when he said, ‘of course, any agreement that is reached (audio cut out)...a deal that works for everyone in Northern Ireland’, were the words he used, and that includes unionists.

“And we cannot support a border on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Ireland when those goods are staying in the UK internal market.”

Mr Donaldson made clear he is “totally opposed” to the construction of facilities that are about implementing the Protocol.

He accepted there would have to be a means of collecting information to differentiate between goods staying in the UK and those leaving.

Measures proposed by Lord Benyon, he said, relate to Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks on animal products and are not specific to the issue of all goods moving in the red lane.

That would have to be looked at, he said, as if it is about implementing arrangements in the current Protocol it would be “unacceptable”.

“In the end the only thing that works in Northern Ireland, that creates the kind of political stability we need for the properly functioning political institutions, is cross-community consensus where unionists and nationalists can give their support."

Mr Donaldson concluded: “I can say you at that moment, whilst progress has been made on some technical issues there are major political issues in those negotiations that have not yet been addressed.

"So I don’t think we’re anywhere close to a deal and that was clear yesterday from James Cleverly’s reports to political parties.”